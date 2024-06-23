Matty Healy's ex, Gabriella Brooks, had a night out in London on Saturday as she attended day two of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 28-year-old Australian model -- who is currently dating Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth -- shared several photos from the concert, including one pic from the VIP tent with her man, 34, and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Another pic shows three wrists adorned with friendship bracelets -- a staple of the Eras Tour.

In her caption, Brooks thanked the 34-year-old "Karma" singer -- who also dated Healy, 35, briefly in 2023 after the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn -- for an incredible night and a concert she will never forget. "Taylor we love you!! Best night ever 💗💞💓," Brooks wrote in the caption of her post.

For her own part, Brooks dated Healy from 2015 to 2019 before the pair eventually broke things off for good.

According to The Sun, Brooks was responsible for breaking things off with The 1975 frontman as she reportedly "grew tired of his constant partying" during their relationship. While she never confirmed the rumors that she was the person who ended the relationship, Healy later added fuel to the breakup fire. In 2020, he spoke The Guardian and opened up about his 20s, calling the years "f**king chaos" and saying he wasn't "emotionally very mature."

Around the same time that the British musician opened up about his struggles, Brooks and Hemsworth were first spotted together, grabbing lunch with his parents in their native country. That outing came shortly after Hemsworth's divorce from Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth and Brooks kept their love private for quite some time before ultimately going red carpet official in 2022 at the Poker Face premiere in Sydney.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks with his brothers, Luke and Chris, in 2023 - Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Since their breakup, Healy has gone on to pursue relationships with FKA Twigs, Charlotte Briar D'Alessio, Swift and, most recently, Gabbriette Bechtel. It appears he has found happiness with Bechtel, 26, as ET learned in mid-June that the "I'm in Love With You" crooner had popped the question.

"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT @trumanblack," Bechtel captioned a photo of her left hand ring finger at the time. She also showed off the unique black stone bordered by a diamond halo in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram.

Outside of the engagement ring post, Bechtel has kept her relationship with Healy mostly off social media. The pair were first linked in September and were pictured together at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, England, earlier this year, where his mom was performing in a play.

The engagement comes less than a year after Swift and Healy were rumored to be seeing each other after years of friendship. Their relationship was short-lived, however, as one person said they were just too busy to try and make things work.

"They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source told ET in June 2023. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

After the split, Swift began dating Kelce, 34, in the late summer of 2023, and he has since solidified his status as one of her most supportive boyfriends, even making an appearance on stage beside her during night three of her Eras Tour London stop.

