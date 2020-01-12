Sun-kissed!

Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks appeared to be kissing at the Byron Bay Beach in Australia, last week. The pair were all smiles before being snapped in the sand in photos published byNew Idea.

The newly-divorced Hemsworth looked low-key in floral swim trunks and a tan trucker hat and sunglasses, while Brooks sported a red and white striped bikini. The duo haven’t been linked romantically for very long, but it seems that things could be getting serious.

Last month, Hemsworth, 29, and Brooks, 21, were spotted out on a lunch date with his parents, Craig and Leonie.

It's been a whirlwind few months since Hemsworth and his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, went their separate ways. The pair quietly reached a divorce settlement late last month, and they haven't waisted time jumping back into the dating pool. Cyrus went public with her relationship with Cody Simpson last October.

Hemsworth and Cyrus were on-again-off-again for a decade and split in 2018, after less than a year of marriage.

