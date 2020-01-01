Miley Cyrus Includes Ex Liam Hemsworth in Her Decade Video

Miley Cyrus is owning up to the highs and lows of this past decade.

On New Year's Day, the 27-year-old pop star posted a video titled Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes, and included footage of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, along with news clippings of their engagement, wedding and separation.

Hemsworth is featured almost immediately in a scene from his and Cyrus' 2010 movie, The Last Song.

Less than a minute into the video, a news report of the two's reported 2012 engagement is shown, followed by another news story of their 2013 split.

Towards the end of the piece, an ET Canada report talks about Hemsworth and Cyrus' decision to marry. A few moments later, another news report talks about their decision to separate.

The 10-minute video never has Cyrus talking directly to her fans but rather only shows how she was portrayed in the media through her work and through reports about her personal life.

In addition to the video, Cyrus also posted a quick clip to Instagram of her blowing out 2020 candles on a cake while she wore a "Cheers" hat.

As for what Cyrus has in store for fans this decade, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, here's more on the singer's year of ups and downs:

