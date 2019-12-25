Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Celebrate Their First Christmas Together

These two are definitely still together!



Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spent their first Christmas together as a couple.



The pair joined Cyrus' family in Tennessee for their holiday celebrations, which the Happy Hippie posted about on Wednesday.

She shared a trio of family photos to Instagram that featured just her immediate family -- dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus, sisters Brandi and Noah Cyrus and brothers Braison and Trace Cyrus.

"Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄," she captioned the black-and-white pics.

In her Instagram Story, Cyrus, 27, shared another moody black-and-white shot, and that one included Simpson.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The "Slide Away" singer also uploaded two Boomerangs, a solo one of Simpson, 22, playing guitar and one of herself sticking her tongue out as the Aussie singer continues to strum a tune.



Plus, in the couple's typical fashion, there was also a black-and-white selfie of the pair lying down, though they still appeared to be on the same couch.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Simpson documented the days' festivities as well, showing off the "museum quality" gold skull necklace he got for his "queen" and "some wholesome quality Christmas content" of both himself and Cyrus twerking in the kitchen.

Cody Simpson/Instagram

Cody Simpson/Instagram

Cody Simpson/Instagram

Fans started speculating that the two may have gone their separate ways just days before Christmas, as Simpson was spotted in New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray on Saturday.



Simpson's agent also confirmed to ET that the couple had not broken up, saying, "There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period." His sister, Alli Simpson also told the Daily Mail Australia, "Yes, [they're] together for sure."



Meanwhile, Cyrus reached a divorce settlement with Liam Hemsworth on Tuesday. Hemsworth is celebrating the holidays in his native Australia.

