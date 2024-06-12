Matty Healy Is Engaged to Girlfriend Gabbriette -- See the Ring

Cue The 1975's "I'm in Love With You" because Matty Healy and Gabbriette are engaged!

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter recently popped the question to his model-musician girlfriend and the pair shared the special news late Tuesday when Gabbriette posted photos of her engagement ring to her Instagram Story while attending Charli XCX's show. As fans know, Charli XCX is engaged to 1975 drummer George Daniel.

"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT @trumanblack," she captioned a photo of her left hand ring finger on someone's behind. The 26-year-old performer, born Gabriella Bechtel, also showed off the unique black stone bordered by a diamond halo in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story.

While it was initially unclear if her posts were indeed an engagement announcement, Healy's mom, Denise Welch, reportedly confirmed they are set to wed during a Wednesday appearance on Loose Women.

"I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged... They went over to see their friends, Charli and George, in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they've put it on Instagram. Instagram official... He's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel -- Gabbriette she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her," she said, according to People. "I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier -- she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

Gabbriette subtly wore the ring in Instagram photos posted on June 1.

While the two have been linked since at least September 2023, they've kept their romance mostly off of social media. In February, they were photographed at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, England, where his mom was performing in a play.

Healy's engagement comes a year after he and Taylor Swift broke up following a brief romance shortly after her own split from Joe Alwyn. "They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source told ET in June 2023. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

