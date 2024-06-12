Matty Healy is an engaged man.

A year after splitting from Taylor Swift following a brief romance, wedding bells are ringing for the musician as he recently proposed to his girlfriend, singer and Nasty Cherry member Gabbriette.

Much attention has been paid to Healy's romantic history, especially in the wake of his since-fizzled relationship with the "Shake It Off" singer.

While the "Chocolate" singer, 35, may have only had a fleeting romance with Swift, 34, following her Joe Alwyn breakup in April 2023, the pair was at one point rumored to be dating in 2014 between Swift's relationships with Calvin Harris and Harry Styles. It wasn't until May 2023, however, that they were first photographed together after he showed up to one of her Eras Tour concerts.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," a source told ET at the time. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Nick Grimshaw, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy - Getty Images

The romance quickly fizzled as Swift's fans copiously urged her to break things off with him due to his colorful and controversial past, including what her supporters deemed as racist comments and remarks about Swift's close friend, Ice Spice, when he called her "Inuit spice girl” and a "chubby Chinese lady" during a podcast appearance. Within weeks, a source told ET that Healy and Swift had ended things.

"They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," the source shared. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

ET is taking a look at some of the other talented women the musician has dated over the years -- including his now-fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel.

2013: Gemma Janes

The singer's first notable girlfriend was Gemma Janes, a British-born entrepreneur who currently resides in Paris. She and Healy were first linked in January 2013 and dated for several months, even starring in the band's "Chocolate" music video opposite the lead singer.

They later split at some point in 2014 around The 1975's tour of North America, of which Swift is known to have attended at least two shows in Los Angeles and New York City with several friends.

2014: Aliana Lohan

RadarOnline reported that Healy had a fling with Aliana Lohan -- Lindsay Lohan's younger sister -- prior to Swift's debut on the scene. A person close to the situation allegedly told Life & Style at the time that Lindsay introduced Ali and Healy and that they were casually seeing each other before the "Shake It Off" singer piqued Healy's interest.

"Taylor is absolutely gaga for Matt," a source shared. "But what she doesn't know is that he recently spent an entire week hooking up with Lindsay Lohan’s little sister, Ali!"

Neither Ali nor Healy ever commented on the rumors of a relationship or Swift being the reason for the fling's dissolution.

Late 2014: Taylor Swift (maybe)

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift in February 2015 - David M. Benett/Getty Images for Soho House

In November 2014, the pair met after Swift attended one of Healy's concerts in Los Angeles with friends Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. In an interview just days later, Healy laughed off the Hit Network host's assertions that they would be the next big couple, saying, "Let's just see what happens."

"I mean, she's a sensation, I wouldn't say no," Healy added as to whether or not he would go out on a date with the "Bad Blood" crooner.

Around the same time, Swift was seen walking around Los Angeles wearing a T-shirt with Healy's band's name on it. She later attended another The 1975 concert with Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge before the year was up. That followed Healy's sporting of a 1989 tee earlier that month during a show at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.

After the second concert, Healy shot down romance rumors while talking with Australia's 2DayFM, saying their relationship -- at that point -- was nothing more than a friendship between two musicians.

"We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally," he said, per E! News. "She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that."

The duo later were photographed at the Universal Music Brits party in February 2015, smiling for pics alongside Goulding, 37, and Nick Grimshaw during the celebration. Some fans believe this to be the same night that Swift met her next lover, DJ Calvin Harris, 40.

Healy later commented on relationship speculation in an interview with Q Magazine, telling the outlet he would have found it "emasculating" to date Swift. He did, however, confirm they had a "flirtation."

"If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would've been, 'F**king hell! I am not being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F**k. That.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing," he said, per an Elle article from that time.

Shortly after, he backtracked in a letter and said his comments were "totally taken out of context."

"At that time," he wrote, "I had fears of being 'somebody's boyfriend' (remember this is all speculation as we never dated!) before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right."

2015: Halsey

It wasn't long after Swift and Healy reportedly parted ways that he was connected to Halsey, who had just emerged on the scene with her hit debut album, Badlands. Some of Halsey's most devoted listeners even think several of her songs are based on her rumored relationship with The 1975 frontman, including "Colors."

Photos online do appear to show the pair coupled up, however, neither has publicly confirmed the rumors.

2015-2019: Gabriella Brooks

Matty Healy and Gabriella Brooks - Getty Images

For a while, Healy settled down with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, whom he dated for four years prior to their 2019 breakup. Reports from that time indicate that Brooks was responsible for breaking things off as she "grew tired of his constant partying," per The Sun.

Those rumors are bolstered by comments Healy made post-breakup about how he lived his life in his twenties, calling the years "f**king chaos" and saying he wasn't "emotionally very mature" while talking with The Guardian in 2020.

She is now dating Liam Hemsworth, with whom she went red-carpet official back in 2022 at the Poker Face premiere in Australia.

2020-2022: FKA Twigs

After the end of his long-term relationship with Brooks, Healy dated British singer FKA Twigs, who has also previously had relationships with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf.

While it's unclear how the pair first met, they were first confirmed to be an item when they attended the NME Awards together, per Daily Mail Online. Healy even posted a photo snuggled up to the 36-year-old singer back in February 2020 in a recap of the event, although the picture has since been deleted.

They ultimately split in June 2022 due to "work commitments," The Sun reported at the time with a source saying, "There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments."

Breakup rumors were exacerbated by a TikTok video the "Cellophane" singer posted in which she kissed Elite actor Arón Piper.

Late 2022: Charlotte Briar D'Alessio

Healy was rumored to be dating the Canadian model in December 2022, just months after his summer breakup with FKA Twigs. The Daily Mail Online reported that D'Alessio -- who was discovered by scouts at Coachella -- had attended several of Healy's shows and was backstage, keeping a low profile for the concerts.

"Matty and Charlotte have been quietly dating for a number of weeks and are head over heels for each other," one source told The Sun, adding that the couple was taking things slow.

Neither party has ever confirmed the rumors or addressed a potential breakup.

Spring 2023: Taylor Swift (Again?)

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy in May 2023 - Robert Kamau/GC Images

Fans believe that many of the songs and sneaky references on The Tortured Poets Department relate to Healy -- including the use of typewriters in album imagery and the song "Fresh Out the Slammer" being a reference to her singlehood after the end of her six-year relationship with Alwyn, 33. ET confirmed that the pair had a brief tryst in the spring of 2023.

Weeks after ET exclusively reported Swift and her longtime beau had called it quits, Healy attended Swift's Nashville Eras Tour concert and were quickly linked as a couple. They were even spotted holding hands in May and a source shared with ET that they had been reconnected by their friend, Jack Antonoff.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," another source told ET. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too."

The situation soured quickly, though, as backlash from Swifties and Swift's loved ones worrying about her made the love affair end just as quickly as it began.

"Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship," a source shared at the time.

September 2023-Now: Gabbriette Bechtel

The singer was first spotted with the America-born model and musician in the late summer when they were pictured kissing in New York City. Since then, they have kept their love private, rarely showing PDA or appearing on each other's social media pages.

In June 2024, they revealed they were engaged when Gabbriette shared photos of herself on Instagram wearing a black diamond ring on that finger. Healy's mom, Denise Welch, reportedly confirmed they are set to wed during an appearance on Loose Women.

"I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged... They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they've put it on Instagram. Instagram official... He's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel -- Gabbriette she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her," she said, according to People. "I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier -- she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

Gabbriette poses with the black diamond ring Matty Healy gave her. - Instagram

