In the wake of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album release, Matty Healy has found himself squarely in the crosshairs of Swifties everywhere.

With fans speculating that several of Swift's more brutal new songs were inspired by her romance with the singer, a new clip has resurfaced that indicates an apparent link between Healy and Swift's Tortured title track.

"It's not that there's any kind of like, romance to having a notebook, but I really like typewriters, as well," he says in an throwback clip, re-posted by GQ on TikTok over the weekend. "I don't have one with me because that is really impractical, but the thing is with typewriters and writing on pen to paper, there's kind of an element of like commitment that goes with the ceremony of it. Therefore, it requires you to concentrate a bit better."

Then, flipping through his own notebook, Healy chuckles at the contents inside.

"It's mainly, like, stories that I write about my dreams of being in love with other pop stars," he shares.

"Just gonna leave this here," the outlet cheekily captioned the video, which was from an interview originally posted in December 2018.

Swift has repeatedly used imagery involving typewriters throughout her album promo before dropping The Tortured Poets Department on Friday. They're also prominently featured in the music video for the album's lead single, "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

Lyrically, Swift specifically references a lover with a typewriter on the song "The Tortured Poets Department."

"You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the tortured poets department," Swift sings on the first verse. "I think some things I never say / Like, 'Who uses a typewriter anyway?'"

Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour. - John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift and the frontman of The 1975 were briefly linked in 2023 following her split from Joe Alwyn, and before her current relationship with Travis Kelce. However, the singers also previously connected nearly a decade earlier.

The renewed attention on Healy comes after he announced in September that The 1975 would be going on an "indefinite hiatus."

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs in concert during the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two at Zilker Park on October 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas. - Gary Miller/Getty Images

Meanwhile, prior to the album release, fans had long suspected that Swift's album title served as a callback to her relationship with Alwyn. In 2022, the actor said in an interview with Variety that he was involved a group chat called "the Tortured Man Club."

Swift's new album is chock full of heartbreak songs -- including "So Long, London" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" -- alongside a few sweet new tunes about falling in love.

On "The Alchemy," Swift tossed in plenty of football references in what many are deeming a loving nod to Kelce.

When the pop star delighted fans with a follow-up surprise in the form of a double album, The Anthology, Swifties were granted another apparent love song about the pro athlete titled "So High School."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss at Super Bowl LVIII. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As The Tortured Poets Department continues to break records, a source told ET that Swift "is so excited" about the release.

"She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does," the source said, "and can't wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them."