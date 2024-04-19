Just days after the track first leaked, Drake has officially dropped his diss track, "Push Ups," and OVO is far from being done with the name dropping.

"Push Ups" is Drake's clap back against a slew of adversaries that includes Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd and Rick Ross. The beef is so longwinded at this point it more than deserves a detailed oral history. In "Push Ups," Drake refers to Lamar as "pipsqueak" and claims the Compton-born rapper wears a "size 7" shoe.

Not surprisingly, the cover art for "Push Ups" is a size 7 shoe sticker.

In any event, Drake's latest diss track now also makes references to Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift's fans in the first verse.

"Maroon 5 need a verse / You better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties."

Swift, of course, just dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which made references to Charlie Puth, Travis Kelce and seemingly Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

That line's followed by Drake directing Lamar to "pipe down" and blasting him as an artist who can't compare to SZA.

"You ain't in no big three / SZA got you wiped down," raps Drake in reference to his initial lyric in his and J. Cole's 2023 track "First Person Shooter," in which Cole called him, Drake and Lamar the "Big 3" of rap. Lamar responded in "We Don't Trust You" by rapping, "motherf**k the big three ... it's just big me."

Drake's diss track comes just days after Uma Thurman chimed in on Drake's ongoing beef. It started when Drake posted a still of Thurman's character, The Bride, surrounded by armed assailants from 2003's Kill Bill: Volume 1 to his Instagram Story. Fans concluded that the image was referring to Drake's several ongoing feuds, with the Canadian likening him to the story's hero who will soon emerge victorious.

Thurman caught wind of Drake's Story and responded in her own Instagram Story, sharing an image of the Kill Bill costume wrapped in plastic for storage and tagging the musician. "Need this?" Thurman wrote over the photo.

"Yes pls. The pen is Hattori Hanzō," Drake wrote in a repost, comparing his lyrical skills to the famed samurai.

