Jack Antonoff is officially on the record saying Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is his best collaboration yet.

The famed music producer made the declaration Friday in a carousel post that includes behind-the-scenes snaps of Swift recording her 11th studio album. There are seven slides in total, and Antonoff explained each and every one in a caption that also paid tribute to the songstress.

"[M]y favorite work we have made together / made in the most wild unhinged moment," his caption began. "[A]ll the pain distilled in this album and all the laughter that came out of it. will hold those days in the studio forever as the most inspiring of my life. i adore this album and the way it came together. ttpd FOREVER."

The caption then lists when each of the Polaroid-style snaps and video were taken, such as the launch image, which he shared was snapped "the day we made down bad," in reference to Swift's fourth track off TTPD.

The fifth slide's a short video showing Swift recording "Black Dog." You can hear her a cappella singing the line, "I just don't understand." Antonoff signed off the post writing, "from 1989 to TTPD."

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff at the GRAMMYs in 2024. - Getty

The music producer's post came not long after Swift dropped a "Fortnight"-themed video following the official release of the track's music video, featuring Post Malone and appearances by Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

In her YouTube Short, Swift showed behind-the-scenes footage from filming the music video. There's also snaps of Swift frosting her famous cinnamon rolls. But what really had everyone swooning was Travis Kelce's brief but super sweet appearance, which showed him planting a kiss on Swift's cheek.

While the world dissected her every lyric after Swift dropped her album, Antonoff admitted he wasn't quite ready to tackle all the internet chatter head on.

"Love this album more than i can say .... love you all very much ... more later very overwhelmed ... love you taylor," he posted on X after the album dropped at midnight on Friday, April 19.

Antonoff also revealed two of his favorite songs from the album, name dropping "Fresh Out The Slammer" and "Down Bad."

