Taylor Swift brought out Travis Kelce on night 3 of her London Eras Tour stop, proving that, once again, she is a mastermind.

After two nights of surprising fans at Wembley Stadium, Swift, 34, pulled off the ultimate hoodwink in the form of bringing her Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend, 34, on stage during the set list for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. On Sunday night, over 80,000 fans in attendance watched as Travis -- wearing a black tuxedo and top hat to match Swift's other dancers -- carried his girlfriend out on stage in his arms.

There, No. 87 -- who Swift has lovingly referred to as "the guy on the Chiefs" -- stood by as Swift's dancers (per her choreography) stripped her of her dress and revealed a white two-piece set underneath, all as Travis watched from afar, fanning himself and smiling from ear to ear.

Before exiting the stage and letting Swift belt out "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," one of the most-streamed songs of The Tortured Poets Department thus far, Travis adorably pretended to apply makeup to his lover's face, grinning as Swift -- acting like a rag doll of sorts -- pretended to be over the whole situation.

Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce out on stage for her Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on June 23 - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Fans -- who have adorably bequeathed the couple with the portmanteau "Tayvis" -- quickly took to social media to express their excitement over the impromptu appearance from the NFL tight end, who was spotted earlier in the night in the VIP tent after previously attending the first two shows at Wembley with brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce -- who attended their first Eras show on Friday.

"there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered....," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Travis Kelce after being in the VIP tent for a third night in a row," another X user wrote, hilariously attaching a clip of Ryan Gosling as Ken in 2023's Barbie.

"Travis had a friendship bracelet and a dream less than a year ago, now he's on the Eras Tour stage #LondonTSTheErasTour," one fan wrote, referencing the origins of Swift and Travis' love story.

Who could forget that Travis saw Swift perform her Eras Tour show last summer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City -- the home stadium for the Chiefs -- and opted to "shoot his shot" by propositioning her to come and see him dominate Arrowhead. Swift later attended her first Chiefs game in September, and quickly became a staple in the cheering section for the Missouri NFL team, attending 13 (her lucky number) games and watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February.

Fast forward to today, and they're taking on the world together -- we're unsure if there's a drawer of Swift's things at Travis' place. Nevertheless, the couple has been standing side by side and celebrating each other on their individual career wins, including Travis' foray into the world of acting and Swift's continued music success.

In May, a source told ET that while they are increasingly busy in life, they are very much in love and unafraid to show it. Furthermore, those closest to them would not be surprised should Travis pop the question and Swift accept his proposal.

A source told ET at the time, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on stage during the Eras Tour stop in London on June 23 at Wembley Stadium - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

More recently, another person close to the couple shared that they are making their love work amid the distance between them as Travis gets ready for the 2024 NFL season in the U.S. and Swift continues with her European Eras Tour shows.

"Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends," a source shared.

The source added, "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

