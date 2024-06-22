British and American royalty unite! Taylor Swift had three very special guests attend her London Eras Tour stop on Friday.

Prince William and his two oldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, were spotted at Wembley Stadium enjoying the massive show.

The Prince of Wales was spotted busting a move to Swift's hit "Shake It Off" in the stands on his 42nd birthday.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As a special treat, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who also attended the show, had a private meet and greet with the royals backstage.

The "Fortnight" singer snapped several selfies with the crew, giving William a birthday shoutout, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝"

The image also marked the first photo of Kelce that Swift has shared on her Instagram grid.

William also shared a photo of himself with Swift, George, and Charlotte, on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."

The royals were far from the only celebrities in attendance. From Travis, Jason and Kylie Kelce to Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness (who was in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video), there was no shortage of celebrities among the 80,000 in attendance.

Not in attendance at the show was William's wife, Kate Middleton, or the couple's youngest son, Prince Louis, 6. Kate is currently in treatment for cancer as she has remained mostly out of the spotlight.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Trooping the Colour in London, England. - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance earlier this month at the Trooping the Colour annual birthday parade for her father-in-law, King Charles III.

William has been a Swiftie for some time. The Prince of Wales and Swift took the stage alongside Jon Bon Jovi back in November 2013 at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London where they belted out "Livin' on a Prayer."

Prince William, sings with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London, on Nov. 26, 2013. - Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in the day on Friday, the royal guard played Swift's "Shake It Off" during the Changing of the Guard in honor of the Eras tour stop.

Swift is performing at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to June 23 and then again on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20. It's not the first time Swift's Eras Tour concert was graced with royal presence. Last August, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, made an appearance at Swift's stop in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

