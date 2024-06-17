Taylor Swift had murder on her mind during Saturday's Eras Tour show in Liverpool, England, delivering a dramatic performance during the surprise songs portion of her concert.

While bantering with the audience, Swift told the crowd that it was her "favorite part of the show" while admitting that she feels the pressure each night to not "mess this up." She then kept her face stoic as she said, "I'm gonna call this the murder mashup."

The 34-year-old songstress began with the song "Carolina" from the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack before transitioning into "No Body No Crime" from her 2020 album, Evermore.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Anfield on June 13, 2024 in Liverpool, England. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

See her remarks and the full performance in the videos below.

The moment came on the same day that Swift's ex of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, broke his silence on their 2023 split.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," the 33-year-old star said in an interview with The Times of London. "That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. - Getty

ET exclusively reported on April 8, 2023 that Swift and Alwyn's breakup was amicable and "not dramatic."ET had been told that "the relationship had just run its course" and it's why Alwyn, who started dating Swift in 2016, hadn't been seen at her Eras Tour shows.

For Alwyn, the breakup was one thing, but dealing with the fallout and ensuing headlines was another.

"So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," he said. "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."

The notably private actor -- who is currently promoting his role in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming anthology film, Kinds of Kindness -- added he's in a good place in his life more than a year after the breakup.

"I feel fortunate to be in a really good place in my life, professionally and personally," he said. "I feel good."

Taylor Swift performs on stage during during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Anfield on June 13, 2024 in Liverpool, England. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

With the release of Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, fans have speculated that Alwyn likely served as the inspiration for her heartbreaking song, "So Long London."

At the time, a source told ET that Alwyn was keeping his distance from any drama or speculation about Swift's new songs.

"Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another," a source told ET. "Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career."

Swift and the frontman of The 1975, Matt Healy, were briefly linked in 2023 following her split from Alwyn. Today, she's in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A source recently told ET that "Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends."

The source added, "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

Meanwhile, Swift celebrated her 100th Eras Tour show while in Liverpool and formally acknowledged that the blockbuster trek will be ending in December.

"So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it)," she later wrote on Instagram. "I want say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage. I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day. All 3 Liverpool crowds were so expressive and generous and endlessly FUN. Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!) AND thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour. It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you. 🤍"

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: