Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to support each other amid their demanding schedules.

Swift, currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour, could not attend the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of the Art in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday due to her performances at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Despite her absence, Swift made her presence felt by joining the event virtually. She participated in the Instagram Live feed of Chariah Gordon, the partner of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Swift expressed her excitement through a series of enthusiastic, all-caps comments such as "YESSSSSS" and "CONGRATULATIONS," which fans shared on social media. She also congratulated Hardman on his contract extension with the team.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 13, 2024. - Kansas City Chiefs

However, due to the time difference in the U.K., Swift had to sign off early to rest for her upcoming performances. She left a heartfelt message saying, "Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys."

The ring ceremony was to celebrate the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce showed up in a striking red suit for the occasion.

The Super Bowl-winning athlete recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in April. The $34.25 million deal -- which includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year -- makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

"We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract," the Chiefs social media team shared on X (formerly Twitter)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also celebrated the news at the time, writing, "I told yall I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!"

Safe to say it's been a banner year for both Kelce and Swift. Since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory and Kelce's break before the upcoming NFL season, the couple has been spotted on tropical vacations, enjoying some down time in Italy, and having a PDA-packed weekend at Coachella.

Although Kelce is extending his time with the Chiefs, Swift revealed during her Liverpool concert on Thursday that her Eras Tour will officially end in December.

Before playing "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," Swift marveled over the fact that the Liverpool show marked the 100th stop on her tour.

"Absolutely, that blows my mind," Swift said. "That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been exhausting, all-encompassing, but the most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour."

"The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December ," she added. "Like, that's it. And that feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us."

Swift acknowledged that, throughout its run, the Eras Tour has "become my entire life" and "taken over everything."

That being said, there are plenty of concerts to come. After wrapping up in Liverpool on Saturday, Swift will head to other locales across Europe through August. She'll then pick up the North American leg of the tour, playing shows throughout the U.S. and Canada. As it stands now, the last stop of the Eras Tour will be Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Throughout her record-breaking tour, Swift has helped fans in need, celebrated love stories, championed Pride Month, suffered wardrobe malfunctions and gotten flirty onstage while singing about her romance with Kelce. She's also welcomed A-list stars to the show, getting visits from the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, HAIM, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, and, of course, Kelce himself.

