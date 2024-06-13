Taylor Swift left Edinburgh shook -- literally.

The British Geological Survey revealed Thursday that each of the Tortured Poets Department singer's Eras Tour concerts at Murrayfield Stadium (where she even witnessed a proposal!) in Scotland last weekend recorded seismic activity.

The U.K.'s national earthquake monitoring agency said Friday's concert proved to be "the most energetic by a small margin, recording 23.4 nanometres (nm) of movement, versus 22.8 nm and 22.3 nm on Saturday and Sunday, respectively."

The seismic activity was detected some 6 km (or 3.7 miles) away from the venue. That being said, the BGS said that while the events were "detected by sensitive scientific instruments designed to identify even the most minute seismic activity many [miles] away, the vibrations generated by the concert were unlikely to have been felt by anyone other than those in the immediate vicinity."

The BGS shared the stunning data, as well as which songs were responsible for the seismic shift: "...Ready For It?", "Cruel Summer" and "Champagne Problems."

The agency revealed that "the activity was mainly generated by fans dancing in time to the music and reached its peak at 160 beats per minute (bpm) during '...Ready For It?', where the crowd was transmitting approximately 80kW of power (equivalent to around 10-16 car batteries)."

Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swifties wreaking havoc is nothing new. In fact, her Eras Tour performance at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, last July triggered seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, or "Swift Quake."

It's an astonishing feat, considering the fact that Swifties bested Seattle Seahawks fans after they triggered seismic activity at Lumen Field in 2011. That seismic activity -- equivalent to a 2.0 earthquake -- is forever known as "Beast Quake," in honor of Marshawn Lynch after he broke nine tackles for an improbable 67-yard touchdown run in the playoffs.

The news comes after Swift made seismic news of her own, announcing at her 100th Eras Tour show in Liverpool that her record-breaking tour will officially come to an end in December.

"The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that's it," she said. "And that feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us."

