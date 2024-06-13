There was a Fleabag reunion in London this week -- and Taylor Swift was in attendance!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a star-studded late dinner at Casa Cruz, an Argentinean restaurant in London's trendy Notting Hill neighborhood. The outing served as a brief respite during her ongoing Eras Tour and brought together an impressive assembly of A-list celebrities and close friends.

Swift's high-profile dinner companions included Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Este and Danielle Haim of HAIM, and rock legend Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. The "All Too Well" singer's gal pals, Cara Delevingne and Lena Dunham, also joined the gathering.

On top Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott added a touch of British royalty to the mix. While most attendees departed in separate vehicles, the former co-stars were seen sharing a cab at the evening's end.

Swift has long admired Waller-Bridge and expressed her support when the actress was included in Time's 2020 100 list of the Most Influential People. In an essay accompanying Waller-Bridge's entry, Swift reminisced about the 'iconic' moment at the 2019 Emmy Awards, where Waller-Bridge was captured reclining in a white gown, smoking a cigarette while surrounded by her Emmys.

Swift also praised Waller-Bridge's work on the spy series Killing Eve, writing, "Sometimes all the puzzle pieces fall into place at the perfect time. A combination of razor-sharp instincts, killer wit, and genuine care for the people she works with proved to be a winning hand."

Taylor Swift and host Phoebe Waller Bridge on Saturday Night Live. - Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

In 2019, Waller-Bridge and Swift appeared together on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Currently, the U.K. leg of Swift's Eras tour continues with a three-night stint in Liverpool, England, starting on Thursday. This will be followed by a single show in Cardiff and three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Swift will return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2018, performing eight dates across June (21st, 22nd, and 23rd) and August (15th, 16th, 17th, 19th, and 20th). This is the highest number of shows at a single venue on the European leg of her tour, matching Take That’s record of eight shows during their 2011 Progress tour.

Joining Swift throughout her London concerts will be Paramore, along with Mette, Griff and Benson Boone.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old crooner paused the first of her three Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland, to point out a concertgoer who appeared to be in need of assistance. The incident happened as Swift was performing "Would've, Could've, Should've," which just so happened to be one of two surprise songs for the crowd.

In videos posted to social media platforms TikTok and X, Swift can be seen strumming along to the song off of her Midnights album when she spots one person seemingly in distress. Without missing a beat, she continues to play the melody of the song on her guitar while switching up the lyrics to help her security guards locate the person.

"I'm just going to keep playing until we notice where it is," she says into the microphone, even using her guitar at one time to point out the audience member. "Just let me know -- I can do this all night."

Immediately after ensuring that the fan received the help they needed, Swift quickly picked the song right back up where she had stopped.

