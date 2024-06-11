Amid a whirlwind offseason filled with globe-trotting adventures alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce returned to Kansas City on Tuesday to take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp. While football was the main topic of discussion, reporters couldn't resist delving into Kelce's relationship with the singer.

Following the practice session, Kelce held his regular press conference. The buzz about the couple heightened in April when Swift shared a YouTube Short featuring Kelce kissing her as she baked what appeared to be cinnamon rolls. This led a curious reporter to ask Kelce about his favorite dish to cook with his "significant other."

Kelce, with a smile, replied, "That's a good question. I'll keep the answer to myself, but I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her. I'd rather keep it personal." However, as he wrapped up the press conference, Kelce couldn't resist giving a special nod to Swift's culinary talents.

"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll," he said, eliciting laughter and excitement from the media.

Swift’s cinnamon rolls have earned rave reviews from those fortunate enough to try them, including Kelce’s friend and former Chiefs teammate, Ross Travis, who has publicly praised the treats.

In December, former NFL veteran Bernie Kosar said he had no choice but to put aside his vegan diet for a taste of Swift's handmade cinnamon rolls. And they did not disappoint!

The University of Miami legend and former Pro Bowl quarterback told the tale on Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM and shared the chance encounter at not only meeting the Midnights singer while at Kelce's house before a big game in October but also melting over her slaying skills in the kitchen.

"I was at [Kelce's] house three hours before the game, we're having a pre-game meal, and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself, and she's so cool," Kosar explained. "She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pre-game meal. I'm a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."

Swift's proud of her baking game. In fact, in May 2020 she took to social media to share a snap of the buns.

During the presser, Kelce also took the time to discuss his football career, emphasizing that it remains his primary focus. He added that it ends for everyone at some point and he's dipping his toes into different areas and careers during the offseason to know what he likes.

