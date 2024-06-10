Gone was any trace of dirt, I think that your car is finally clean... thanks to Travis Kelce!

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped up and scrubbed up as he donned slacks and a black T-shirt for a partnership with Club Car Wash.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Kelce showed off his washing skills by ushering several cars into the car wash terminal and hosing them down with a long-stemmed water spout. At one point, he even took a second for a dance break with the fellow employees, shaking his hips for one customer in the drive-thru.

"Summer job szn," Taylor Swift's beau wrote in a caption over the video.

In the comments, fans weighed in on the unusual way the star footballer is deciding to spend his off-season, cracking hilarious jokes about how they would react if Kelce was doing their car wash and what he might be doing with the extra pocket money from the side hustle.

"you should be a football player," responded the official NFL account in the replies.

"'Ma’am you've gotten your car washed 12 times today.. you good?' 🤭," one person joked.

"Gotta get that money to go see the eras tour at Wembley! 🙌🏼🙏🏼," another fan replied, referencing Swift's upcoming Eras Tour concerts in London at the end of June and in early August.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the field at the 2024 Super Bowl - Getty Images

The summer job for Kelce comes as Swift, 34, is across the pond and putting in some work hours of her own as she jumps from city to city for her record-breaking Eras Tour. Over the weekend, Swift performed in Edinburgh, Scotland, where she welcomed the cast of Outlander and witnessed a proposal happen in the crowd. The "Clean" singer also stopped singing at one point to help an audience member in need.

Back in the U.S., Kelce has been keeping himself busy in the off-season and while his girlfriend of just under a year is away. Over the weekend, he participated in a celebrity softball tournament in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where he won the home-run derby.

Just a week prior, he attended the 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, and was questioned by Jason Sudeikis -- a Kansas City native -- about when he would "make an honest woman" out of the Lover singer.

Swift and Kelce have not been apart long, though, as the football star traveled to Paris, France, back in early May to attend her show alongside their friends, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The couples previously took a joint vacay together to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, in April.

It's unclear if Kelce has plans to travel back to Europe in the near future for any more performances.

One thing that is not in question is Kelce and Swift's love for each other. Despite just beginning their relationship in summer 2023, a source recently shared with ET that Swift and Kelce's family and friends see an engagement on the horizon.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," the source said. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

