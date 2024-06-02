Jason Sudeikis is asking Travis Kelce what everybody wants to know about his and Taylor Swift's love story!

On Saturday, the Saturday Night Live alum, 48, was in character during the 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, as he was joined for a bit by Robert Smigel, George Wendt and the Super Bowl champion.

In a video shared on X (formally known as Twitter), Sudeikis appeared in costume rocking a Chicago Bulls jersey, fake mustache (that hilariously kept falling off) and baseball cap as he and the other two actors inquired with Kelce on the possibility of Swift paying for a new stadium.

Jason Sudeikis asks Travis Kelce about his future with Taylor Swift at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. - Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

"Hey guys, here's what I'm thinking," Smigel says. "If you want a new stadium maybe Travis here can ask Taylor to foot the bill."

Just as quickly as the crowd begins to cheer, No. 87 shuts it down.

"That ain't happening," he says.

Still in character, the Ted Lasso star pivots the questions from business to personal.

"Travis, real talk, just the guys here," he quips. "When are you gonna make an honest woman out of her?"

"Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore," Sudeikis adds.

Kelce took it all in stride as he smiled and rubbed his beard, avoiding the question.

Swift was not on hand for the charity event with her man -- whom she has been dating since 2023. The pop star is currently embarked on her Eras World Tour, which will continue on Sunday in France.

Instead, Kelce had the support of his teammate and best friend, Patrick Mahomes. Also in attendance were Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Sheryl Crow and more.

The bit comes after a source told ET in May that Swift and Kelce's family and friends see an engagement on the horizon.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," the source said. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023. - Gotham/GC Images

Saturday wasn't the first time during the week that Kelce had a little laugh at the expense of his relationship. On Tuesday, a fan took to X to tweet about Kelce's fashion choices the prior weekend, where he appeared at the NBA finals game in Dallas, Texas, rocking a pair of perforated jeans.

"What the f**k did Taylor's cats do with his jeans?" the fan wrote.

Cue his big brother, Jason Kelce, who shared the post and added, "Now that's funny!"

Earlier this year, a source told ET that the tight end is known for his unique style amongst his family and friends.

"Travis has always had a passion for fashion, something friends and family have known, but that is being highlighted now," the source said. "He has an extensive closet filled with name brands, with clothing he loves and uses to express himself."

