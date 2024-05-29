Travis Kelce isn't afraid of a few little boos. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is speaking out and shaking it off after he was booed while attending a NBA Finals game over the weekend with his teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

"I got booed twice," he said on Wednesday's episode of his podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. "It's whatever. I get it."

Travis sat courtside with Mahomes on Sunday to watch game three of the NBA's Western Conference finals, with the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Mahomes' home state of Texas. At one point, Travis appeared unfazed as he was met with boos after appearing on the jumbotron. Moments later, as the camera cut to Mahomes, the crowd began cheering uproariously.

"I'm not from Dallas, I'm just kinda like an innocent bystander," Travis -- who hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio -- told his brother and podcast co-host, Philadelphia Eagles alum Jason Kelce, on Wednesday's podcast. "Maybe they just don't like the Chiefs, I don't know."

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs react during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs react during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Though the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys are not considered to be direct rivals within the NFL, the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't exactly been making friends among diehard football fans outside of Chiefs Kingdom in recent years. In February, the team cemented their dynasty by winning their third Vince Lombardi trophy -- two of which were back-to-back -- in five years.

The Chiefs quarterback, however, appears to be immune to any taunts from Texans since he famously played for Texas Tech University from 2014 to 2016. Both Mahomes and his wife -- Brittney Mahomes, who was also seated courtside with her husband on Sunday -- hail from Tyler, Texas, near Dallas. The 28-year-old athlete has also been a vocal supporter of a number of Dallas-based teams, including the NBA's Mavericks and the NHL's Dallas Stars.

"I got caught off guard," the 34-year-old tight end admitted on Wednesday. "I was trying to take a selfie with some people around me and Pat kinda like, taps me and I'm like, 'What's up?' like, 'Oh s**t , I'm on the jumbotron!' And then I heard all the boos and I'm like, 'Oh s**t, I'm getting booed! Alright, thanks! Nice to see you guys, Dallas. Appreciate the warm welcome.' And then they showed Pat and everybody's like, 'Yeah!' Hometown kid, man. Best football player in the world."

Still, Travis had nothing but rave reviews for the city.

"Everybody was f**king awesome," he gushed. "Dallas is about as legit of a sports town as it gets."

During his weekend in the Lone Star State, Travis attended both the Mavs game and the NHL's Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

"Both those games had the arena absolutely rockin', man," he said.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs a pass route in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card play - Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Travis also admitted that there was a time he hoped to play for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, much to brother Jason's disbelief.

"I always wanted to be a Cowboy there for a little bit," Travis mused.

"Stop saying that," Jason fired back. "You never wanted to be a Cowboy."

Travis pushed back, "They were fun as hell. That team was electric. ... Back in the '90s."

He also confessed that he "f**ked it up" when he had a shot at joining the team prior to being drafted by the Chiefs back in 2013.

"I f**ked up the interview," he explained. "Alright, I digress though."

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jason didn't mention Travis' eye-catching look at the NBA game, which included a pair of jeans that looked like they had been perforated.

Earlier, the 36-year-old former Eagles center had teased his younger brother on social media by sharing a joke involving Taylor Swift's cats.

Travis' fashion-forward denim pants featured strategically placed tears throughout, prompting one Swiftie on X (formerly Twitter) to crack, "What the f**k did Taylor's cats do with his jeans?" Cue Jason, who shared the post and added, "Now that's funny!"

Swifties, of course, know that Taylor is the proud owner of three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Travis Kelce on the football field with Taylor Swift after winning the AFC Championship in 2024. - Getty Images

Travis couldn't seem to catch a break on social media this week, with the Dallas Mavericks' official account on X (formerly Twitter) trolling him as simply Swift's boyfriend without using his real name.

"Our guy Pat and @taylorswift13's boyfriend in the house!" the cheeky post read.

Swift was not on hand for Sunday's game as she continues the European leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour. Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that excitement has been brewing about the couple's future together.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," the source said. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

RELATED CONTENT: