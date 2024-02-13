Brittany Mahomes wanted to be sure Post Malone was rooting for the winning team!

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, celebrated the team's Super Bowl LVIII win inside the after-party at Wynn Las Vegas' XS Nightclub -- and made sure everyone was wearing the right colors.

In a funny moment, Post Malone, who is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, is on stage repping for his home team in a blue jacket. Brittany is then seen charging the stage with a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, as she helps the shocked 28-year-old rapper remove his Cowboys gear and put on the outerwear.

As the crowd cheers, Post holds up one finger, signaling that he will only sport the jacket during one song. After he puts it on, the "Congratulations" rapper playfully wipes it off in disgust, before hugging Brittany and going into his next track.

Malone was also on hand inside of Allegiant Stadium to sing "America The Beautiful" before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

After the big game, Brittany, Patrick, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hit the party circuit to celebrate the big win.

Also on hand to celebrate was Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who made the game-winning touchdown. On Monday, Mecole was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and shared what really went down with Brittany and Post Malone.

"Oh, Brittany wasn't having that," Mecole told the late-night host when it was mentioned that the rapper was a Cowboys fan. "She jumped down from the section and was like, 'I can't take it. Post got a Cowboys jacket on, he's gotta put a Chiefs jacket on.' And she went on stage and gave him a Chiefs jacket."

An eyewitness at the after-party told ET that the team, including Travis and Patrick, "arrived in high spirits" to the venue around 2:15 a.m. PT as Queen's "We Are the Champions" played. The players enjoyed bottle service in an exclusive VIP area before relocating to the DJ booth to hang with Wynn Nightlife's resident artist Marshmello.

"Patrick and Travis were seen jumping around on stage with the famed masked artist, with a bottle of champagne in hand, singing and dancing as fans cheered them on," the source shared.

According to the source, the Mahomes family called it a night around at 3:30 a.m. However, the couple kept the party going the next day as they, along with their children, Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 1, hit up Disneyland.

