Travis Kelce is a style standout. The 34-year-old football pro has long been putting a fashionable foot forward when it comes to both his red carpet and street style, with more eyes than ever now on the latter amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

"It's full-on me," Kelce recently said on the Riggle's Picks podcast, revealing that he tends to dress himself rather than enlist a stylist. "I kind of went to like, an artsy, very multicultural school and community growing up. Every day at my school, there was kids showing up in the latest, newest, hottest gear and sneakers and everything, and I just naturally kind of gravitated towards having fun with what I throw on."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has channeled that creativity into his own clothing line, Tru Kolors, which recently made him the first NFL star to have a club merchandise collaboration with the league.

While Kelce's collection has a very athletic feel -- with a Swiftie-friendly cardigan thrown in the mix -- the star has undeniable range when it comes to making a fashion statement of his own.

"Travis has always had a passion for fashion, something friends and family have known, but that is being highlighted now. He has an extensive closet filled with name brands, with clothing he loves and uses to express himself," a source told ET earlier this month.

Let's dive into some of Kelce's boldest fashion statements, from date nights with Swift to hitting the links to scrubbing up for an awards show.

Kelce appeared to offer a subtle tie-in to Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) marketing campaign as the couple made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live taping and after-party in October, wearing a jacket that featured pale blue and yellow birds. The light blue hue and white seagulls have been a signature component of the beachy visuals Swift has used throughout her latest album release.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift depart the SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Earlier this year, during his turn hosting SNL on March 4, Kelce chose a pink wool twill suit by Christian Dior, according to WWD, for his monologue. Then, he switched it up with a funky yet casual look that paired a graphic sweater with two-toned pants in the show's closing segment.

Host Travis Kelce during the Monologue on Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, host Travis Kelce, and special guest Jason Kelce during the Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Kelce looked the epitome of cool and coordinated off-duty athlete as he arrived for a Kansas City Chiefs game in October, keeping the illusion of a low profile with black sunglasses and a raised hood on a matching set in his team's signature red color. He tied the look together in perfect form with a white tee, and black-and-red Nike kicks. Swift was also in attendance -- wearing a red Chiefs jacket over a form-fitting black tank top and miniskirt -- at this game against the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives at at GEHA Field at Arrowhead on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. - RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce react before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. - David Eulitt/Getty Images

Not one to shy away from color, Kelce showed off his quirky sensibilities in a pair of casual appearances at the REVOLVE Festival in April 2023 and one year earlier at the July 2022 "Players Party" hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics.

Travis Kelce attends the 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. - Steven Simione/Getty Images

Travis Kelce attends the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

An avid golfer, Kelce brings a mix of timeless and trendy looks to the course.

NFL athlete Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to his tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South course on July 12, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NFL athlete Travis Kelce tees off on the second hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. - Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

NFL football players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and musician Justin Timberlake reacts to Kelce making a putt for an eagle on the 18th hole during Round One of the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 8, 2022 in Stateline, Nevada. - Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

The footballer is no slouch when it comes to a classic suit and tie look, proving he can keep up with Hollywood's stylish elite in a monochromatic black-on-black-on-black look with a pair of stylish glasses at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023.

Travis Kelce arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

At the ESPY Awards with his fellow pro athletes in July 2023, he opted for a slightly edgier, but formal, black-and-white look.

Travis Kelce attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One year earlier, Kelce turned heads in a sky blue suit -- repping the 1989 color long before it was even a thing -- and fun buttoned-up shirt underneath.

Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelce put a fun twist on monochrome at the July 2023 premiere of Netflix's Quarterback docuseries in a mint suit and matching tee.

ansas City Chief's football tight end Travis Kelce arrives for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback" at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, on July 11, 2023. - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Never boring, Kelce has been photographed in some pretty wild party looks in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. First, in a fur coat for the All Star WKND in February 2022, then in a blue, patterned combo that included a bucket hat, jacket and pants for the Kelce Jam in April 2023.

Travis Kelce attends All Star WKND with Lil Baby and Gunna at Galleria at Erieview on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. - Prince Williams/Wireimage

Travis Kelce during the Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheatre on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. - Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Kelce's come a long way on his red carpet journey. Back in 2016, he looked every bit a 20-something of the era in an extra-long white tee, acid washed jeans and an open button-up over top.

NFL star Travis Kelce visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 27, 2016 in New York City. - Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Fast forward to 2023, and Kelce has kept one thing constant: having fun with fashion never goes out of style.

Travis Kelce during an interview on 'The Tonight Show' on Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Travis Kelce is seen on September 30, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

