The 34-year-old athlete has a bold sensibility when it comes to his fashion choices.
Travis Kelce is a style standout. The 34-year-old football pro has long been putting a fashionable foot forward when it comes to both his red carpet and street style, with more eyes than ever now on the latter amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.
"It's full-on me," Kelce recently said on the Riggle's Picks podcast, revealing that he tends to dress himself rather than enlist a stylist. "I kind of went to like, an artsy, very multicultural school and community growing up. Every day at my school, there was kids showing up in the latest, newest, hottest gear and sneakers and everything, and I just naturally kind of gravitated towards having fun with what I throw on."
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has channeled that creativity into his own clothing line, Tru Kolors, which recently made him the first NFL star to have a club merchandise collaboration with the league.
While Kelce's collection has a very athletic feel -- with a Swiftie-friendly cardigan thrown in the mix -- the star has undeniable range when it comes to making a fashion statement of his own.
"Travis has always had a passion for fashion, something friends and family have known, but that is being highlighted now. He has an extensive closet filled with name brands, with clothing he loves and uses to express himself," a source told ET earlier this month.
Let's dive into some of Kelce's boldest fashion statements, from date nights with Swift to hitting the links to scrubbing up for an awards show.
Kelce appeared to offer a subtle tie-in to Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) marketing campaign as the couple made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live taping and after-party in October, wearing a jacket that featured pale blue and yellow birds. The light blue hue and white seagulls have been a signature component of the beachy visuals Swift has used throughout her latest album release.
Earlier this year, during his turn hosting SNL on March 4, Kelce chose a pink wool twill suit by Christian Dior, according to WWD, for his monologue. Then, he switched it up with a funky yet casual look that paired a graphic sweater with two-toned pants in the show's closing segment.
Kelce looked the epitome of cool and coordinated off-duty athlete as he arrived for a Kansas City Chiefs game in October, keeping the illusion of a low profile with black sunglasses and a raised hood on a matching set in his team's signature red color. He tied the look together in perfect form with a white tee, and black-and-red Nike kicks. Swift was also in attendance -- wearing a red Chiefs jacket over a form-fitting black tank top and miniskirt -- at this game against the Denver Broncos.
Not one to shy away from color, Kelce showed off his quirky sensibilities in a pair of casual appearances at the REVOLVE Festival in April 2023 and one year earlier at the July 2022 "Players Party" hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics.
An avid golfer, Kelce brings a mix of timeless and trendy looks to the course.
The footballer is no slouch when it comes to a classic suit and tie look, proving he can keep up with Hollywood's stylish elite in a monochromatic black-on-black-on-black look with a pair of stylish glasses at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023.
At the ESPY Awards with his fellow pro athletes in July 2023, he opted for a slightly edgier, but formal, black-and-white look.
One year earlier, Kelce turned heads in a sky blue suit -- repping the 1989 color long before it was even a thing -- and fun buttoned-up shirt underneath.
Kelce put a fun twist on monochrome at the July 2023 premiere of Netflix's Quarterback docuseries in a mint suit and matching tee.
Never boring, Kelce has been photographed in some pretty wild party looks in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. First, in a fur coat for the All Star WKND in February 2022, then in a blue, patterned combo that included a bucket hat, jacket and pants for the Kelce Jam in April 2023.
Kelce's come a long way on his red carpet journey. Back in 2016, he looked every bit a 20-something of the era in an extra-long white tee, acid washed jeans and an open button-up over top.
Fast forward to 2023, and Kelce has kept one thing constant: having fun with fashion never goes out of style.
