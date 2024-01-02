Taylor Swift is bringing the heat with her game day gear, opting for a matchy-matchy moment with Travis Kelce for his New Year's Eve home game.

As Kelce took to the field with his Kansas City Chiefs for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Swift arrived wearing custom bomber jacket adorned with Chiefs and NFL insignia. It closely mirrored a nearly identical one worn by Kelce one week prior at his Christmas Day game.

Designer Jeff Hamilton shared images of both Swift and Kelce wearing their respective jackets on his Instagram page, prompting the tight end to reply in kind.

"Taylor Swift wearing a Jeff Hamilton off white Wool & Leather Kansas City Chiefs jacket for the victory of the @chiefs vs the @bengals today," read a caption on a carousel that included video of Swift's arrival at the game along with several close-up shots that showcased the item.

Kelce couldn't help but shout out his support, commenting with a series of fire and raised hand emojis.

The Chiefs wrapped up 2023 on a high note with a 25-17 win against the Bengals. To celebrate, Kelce and Swift rang in the new year along with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

In fan-captured video from the party, Swift and Kelce are seen kissing as the clock strikes midnight.

When Swift spoke to Time last month, she opened up about her and Kelce's public support for each other, her at his NFL games and him at her Eras Tour.

"We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she shared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Meanwhile, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce marveled at New England Patriots fans' reaction to Swift when she stepped out to support the Chiefs as the two teams faced off.

"I mean, you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he said. "Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes."

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part everybody was screaming their f**king tails off for her," he added. "I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.'"

After a banner year for Swift, the songstress has not revealed whether she plans to stick to any New Year's resolutions for 2024. However, Kelce does apparently have something health-related in mind for himself.

"I'm not eating bacon anymore. I'm done eating bacon," he joked during a holiday-themed edition of the New Heights podcast on Friday, titled "Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular." "I had way too many…. I'm definitely still eating bacon. I'll probably never have mayo again, though. I'm over mayo, done with it."

