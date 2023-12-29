Travis Kelce Shares His New Year's Resolution

Travis Kelce is turning over a new leaf!

The 34-year-old NFL star shared his surprising New Year's resolution during a holiday-themed edition of the New Heights podcast on Friday, titled "Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular."

While talking with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, about New Year's resolutions, Kylie mentioned that many people want to get in shape in the New Year.

Travis replied, "That's what I'm doing. I'm not eating bacon anymore. I'm done eating bacon. I had way too many…. I'm definitely still eating bacon. I'll probably never have mayo again, though. I'm over mayo, done with it."

The declaration brought a mix of laughter and surprise from his podcast host and brother, Jason.

Travis’ desire to be healthier could be fueled by throwback footage of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appearing shirtless -- wearing nothing but a towel, to be specific -- in an old video that sent Taylor Swift's fans into a frenzy.

The NFL star appeared in a 2017 segment for ESPN's SportsCenter, in which he engaged in a series of treatments at a hammam spa. At one point, he's covered in "a cloud of bubbles" as part of a service called "The Moroccan Journey."

"I love bubbles!" Travis says lightheartedly, with a huge smile plastered on his face.

Later, he's asked what his teammates will think of the segment after it airs.

SportsCenter

"Oh, man," he ponders. "You know what, I don't know if I can really think of what they're going to say but I'm pretty sure I'll hear it."

He adds, "It's always fun."

At another point, Travis explains that he feels like "a fish sitting on a skillet right now, just getting seasoned."

Travis is also seen emerging from a steam room with a loud "Whoo!"

"The hammam is amazing," he gushes. "I suggest this for everybody. I might have to get my mom one of these."

RELATED CONTENT: