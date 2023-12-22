Travis Kelce's resurfaced tweets have nothing on this throwback footage. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears shirtless -- wearing nothing but a towel, to be specific -- in an old video that has sent Taylor Swift's fans into a frenzy.

The NFL star appeared in a 2017 segment for ESPN's SportsCenter, in which he engaged in a series of treatments at a hammam spa. At one point, he's covered in "a cloud of bubbles" as part of a service called "The Moroccan Journey."

"I love bubbles!" Travis says lightheartedly, with a huge smile plastered on his face.

Later, he's asked what his teammates will think of the segment after it airs.

"Oh, man," he ponders. "You know what, I don't know if I can really think of what they're going to say but I'm pretty sure I'll hear it."

He adds, "It's always fun."

At another point, Travis explains that he feels like "a fish sitting on a skillet right now, just getting seasoned."

Travis is also seen emerging from a steam room with a loud "Whoo!"

"The hammam is amazing," he gushes. "I suggest this for everybody. I might have to get my mom one of these."

Last month, Travis had a laugh at his younger self after several of his tweets from 2011 began circulating among Swifties. Addressing the situation on his New Heights podcast with his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis wrote them off as "nonsense."

Among the fan-favorites were a series of Travis' musings, including the gem, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy."

"I will say that I've been trying to get all those tweets deleted. Like, since I've gotten into the league," Travis admitted. "I'm like, 'Gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted.' And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f**king dove into 2011. What a f**king year that was."

More recently, Travis spoke out about having Taylor's support at his recent games.

"I mean, you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he said on New Heights, referring to Taylor's recent appearance at last week's matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots called attention to their famous visitor by showing her on the jumbo screen at one point, prompting a visceral reaction from the home crowd.

"Just shows you how amazing that girl is," Travis continued on Wednesday. "They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes."

Then, referencing Taylor's own quote from her Time magazine 2023 Person of the Year feature, he added, "There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part everybody was screaming their f**king tails off for her."

Travis sweetly went on to admit, "I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.'"

Next up for Travis and Jason are a pair of Christmas Day games on Monday, Dec. 25 on their respective home turfs. Fans are eager to see if Taylor will be sharing the holiday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with Chiefs Kingdom.

