Travis Kelce's teammate hasn't technically met Taylor Swift, but he has been in her orbit, and he raves about her magnetism.

Rashee Rice joined Fubo Sports' Airing It Out podcast with former NFL star TJ Houshmandzadeh, who asked the rookie wide receiver if he had yet to meet the Midnights singer. Rice laughed at the question -- perhaps because he knew the question was coming before the interview ended -- before sharing he hasn't met her.

"I've seen her, but I didn't go up to her like, 'Can I get a picture?'" he said. "Nothing like that, because those guys -- Trav, Pat [Mahomes], those guys invite us out because they know we're the only guys that see them every day and see them for who they really are. Not just like, 'Bro, you're a superstar football player.' Nah, this is Pat. This is Trav. And I wouldn't go up to another dude's girl and be like, 'Bro, can I get a picture with your girl?'"

Rice, who recently set the franchise rookie record for most receiving touchdowns (7) in a season, inferred he's been part of Swift and Kelce's post-game hangouts. And while he himself would never approach the "Anti-Hero" singer for a pic, the rookie's been around her long enough to understand the impact she's had on everyone.

"I'm happy for Trav," Rice said. "She's real good with, like, support, you know, with the team. And she brought a lot more fans to the team, too."

Rice, a second-round pick out of SMU who signed a four-year, $6.5 million rookie contract this year, praised the veterans on the team, who stepped in recently at a rookie dinner where his teammates racked up an $8,000 tab at the ritzy Ocean Prime restaurant.

"But I got vets around, so to be honest, they just scared me with the check and one of our vets [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] he actually paid that dinner for us," he shared.

For Swifties who are new to the NFL, rookie dinners are a form of hazing, in which veterans and rookies hit up an expensive restaurant and veterans order the most expensive items on the menu and foot the bill to a rookie. Last year, a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers making just $705,000 a year got stuck with a $322,000 dinner bill, or so it seemed.

The bill turned out to be a prank.

In any event, it seems just being in Swift's presence is quite the treat. Just ask Bernie Kosar.

