Watch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share a New Year's Eve Kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent the first midnight of 2024 together. After the 34-year-old singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs' New Year's Eve game on Sunday, she stepped out with her beau to ring in 2024.

In fan-captured video, Swift and Kelce are seen kissing as the clock strikes midnight.

Swift dressed in a festive ensemble for the occasion, opting for a gold bejeweled mini dress. She wore her hair in an updo, finishing the look with moon and star hair clips and her signature red lip.

For his part, Kelce, 34, wore a maroon suit, an apt choice given Swift's 2022 song, "Maroon."

The duo had a lot to celebrate during their night out, as Kelce's Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25 to 17 earlier in the day. Swift was on-hand for the game, wearing an oversized black and white letterman jacket as she cheered on her beau.

When Swift spoke to Time last month, she opened up about her and Kelce's public support for each other, her at his NFL games and him at her Eras Tour.

"We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she shared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Meanwhile, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce marveled at New England Patriots fans' reaction to Swift when she stepped out to support the Chiefs as the two teams faced off.

"I mean, you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he said. "Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes."

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part everybody was screaming their f**king tails off for her," he added. "I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.'"

