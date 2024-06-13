Amber Portwood is speaking out in the wake of her fiancé, Gary R. Wayt's, recent disappearance. On Tuesday, the Teen Mom star appeared on a YouTube livestream on Elle Bee's page, making a tearful plea for any followers to help find her missing fiancé.

After briefly turning her camera on to verify her identity, Amber kept the camera off her for the remainder of her time on the livestream. The 34-year-old MTV star was emotional as she told fans, "No, guys, please listen to me. He is missing. This is a huge deal. His parents, everybody is worried. I'm worried."

Despite reports, Amber insisted that she and her fiancé had not had a "big blowout fight" before his disappearance, but rather an "emotional" discussion.

Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG. - MTV

"There was not an explosive argument. I am not what people are saying about me," Amber insisted. "I changed a long time ago. I am an honest person."

Amber doubled down on her claims that she had done nothing to Gary.

"I have not touched this man in any horrible way," Amber said. "He has not touched me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship."

As for the alleged final discussion between Amber and Gary, she said, "It was a discussion. Nobody was heated or anything. It was emotional because it had something to do with his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am. It has nothing to do with us personally."

Amber said that she's been in contact with Gary's family since he went missing, and that she's remained in North Carolina, alone, afraid to leave in case Gary shows up.

"This is very serious. I've never dealt with anything like this," Amber said. "I'm trying my best to keep it together… I have not ate in three days. I have slept maybe an hour."

The Teen Mom OG star's fiancé, went missing on Monday and was reported to the Bryson City Police Department. According to an incident/investigation report obtained by ET, Wayt was last seen on Sunday at around 6 p.m. at a nearby hotel. Amber, 34, and Gary, 39, live together in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the case remains active.

The Bryson City PD on Tuesday posted photos of Gary on Facebook in a public plea to locate his whereabouts. He was last seen driving a gray 2009 Nissan Rogue with an Indiana state registration. Anyone with information is asked to call Bryson City PD and ask for Chief Robinson or Assistant Chief Dover.

Amber first earned fame after taking part in the MTV docuseries 16 and Pregnant, which chronicled her teen pregnancy with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. They share 15-year-old daughter Leah, whose upbringing has also been documented in a number of MTV spinoffs, including Teen Mom (later Teen Mom OG) and Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Shirley would later marry Kristina Anderson in 2015 and they share a daughter, Emilee. Shirley and Kristina were also featured on Teen Mom and they have an amicable relationship with Amber.

The shows also documented Amber's struggles with domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression, and she spent time behind bars for nearly two years following a domestic violence incident with Shirley. In January 2021, Amber told ET that she sat Leah down and had a tough conversation with her about her her past.

"She's very smart, straight A student. I'm very proud of her," Amber said at the time. "She's had many questions, and I've answered as many as I can that I feel is appropriate for her age."

Amber would welcome a second child, 6-year-old son James, with her ex, Andrew Glennon, in May 2018. The relationship also proved to be tumultuous, resulting in Amber's arrest for domestic battery in July 2019, when he claimed she came at him with a machete. Amber denied the allegations.

Following the alleged incident, Andrew moved with James to Malibu after she lost custody.

"I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything," Amber said in a statement following the judge's ruling in the contentious custody case. "I've been living a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself. I wouldn't wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: