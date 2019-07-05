Amber Portwood was charged with domestic battery early Friday morning, ET has learned.

The Teen Mom OG star was taken into custody in Indianapolis, Indiana after officers were called to a residence in response to a disturbance, according to multiple reports.

"Just after 3:00 a.m., on July 5, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child," a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement obtained by People.

"Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident," the statement continued.

Police have yet to release the name of the alleged victim, however the 28-year-old reality star has been dating Andrew Glennon, whom she welcomed her second child with, a son named James, last May.

In response to the arrest, Portwood's ex Gary Shirley took to Twitter to offer his prayers and kind words.

"My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them," he wrote.

"And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend," Shirley added about his daughter that he shares with Portwood.

My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) July 5, 2019

Amber Portwood opened up about experiencing severe postpartum depression, during the Dec. 17 episode of Teen Mom OG.

"There was a night that I was waiting for [Andrew] and James to go to bed so I could kill myself. And for some odd reason he could feel it and he was like, 'I'm not going to bed,’” Amber said of her boyfriend. "It does not feel good to go and do things. It does not feel good to be alive right now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Portwood's court date is scheduled for July 8th. ET has reached out to the reality star's rep for comment.



See more Teen Mom news below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Jenelle Evans Left in Tears During 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion

Bristol Palin Announces She's Done With 'Teen Mom OG': 'It Wasn’t a Fit For Me'

'Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Says She Planned to Hang Herself During Postpartum Depression Struggle



