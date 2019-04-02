TV

Bristol Palin Announces She's Done With 'Teen Mom OG': 'It Wasn’t a Fit For Me'

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer
Teen Mom OG

Reality TV isn't for everyone.

On Monday, Bristol Palin revealed that she would no longer be starring on MTV's Teen Mom OG series, and gave her reasons behind the decision. 

"Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me," she captioned a photo of herself from the show. "It took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford."

Further explaining herself, Bristol wrote: "[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."

The mother of three concluded her post with a kind message for her Teen Mom OG co-stars. "I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!"

Bristol, 28, appeared in one season of the show, and did take issue with the editing of the series after an episode aired back in December. 

The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palintook to Instagram on Tuesday to air out her grievances with Teen Mom OG, which greatly focused on her divorce from Dakota Meyer. 

“No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’….. my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the TRUTH,” Bristol captioned a holiday photo of herself and her kids in front of a Christmas tree. “I’m a pretty great mom, work my a** off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

She went on to slam the network for showing the more dramatic personal sides to her life, saying, “@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues."

View this post on Instagram

If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today - let’s be real. I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my “life” ..... my babies, my family, my close friends - they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life. @mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true. Don’t get me wrong - I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months - but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.

A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on

When Bristol spoke with ET in September, she shared why she had decided to be part of the show, though clearly it did not go as she planned.

"God gave me a platform and that is to serve others and if I can do that with this show, you know, letting people know they’re not alone in the same struggles across the nation... Life isn’t over after a divorce," she said. 

Here's more of our exclusive interview with Bristol:

Bristol Palin Says There's 'Life After Divorce' Following Split From Dakota Meyer (Exclusive)

