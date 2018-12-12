Bristol Palin is joining the legions of Teen Mom stars before her who are not happy with their portrayal on the MTV series.

The 28-year-old mother of three and daughter of former vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, took to Instagram on Tuesday to air her grievances about her first season on the show.

Thus far, Teen Mom OG has covered Bristol’s divorce from her ex Dakota Meyer and their arguments as they attempt to co-parent their daughters, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1.

“No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’….. my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the TRUTH,” Bristol captioned a sweet holiday photo of herself, her daughters, and her 9-year-old son, Tripp, in front of a Christmas tree. “I’m a pretty great mom, work my a** off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

She went on to slam the network for showing the more dramatic personal sides to her life, saying, “@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

Bristol replaced original star-turned-adult-film star Farrah Abraham on the show after she exited the show last season. The Texas-based mom then tried to take accountability for her past behavior in her heated dealings with Meyer and Tripp’s father, Levi Johnston.

“Don’t get me wrong — I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months — but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama,” she continued. “Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG saw Bristol attempting to get in contact with Meyer after claiming he had posted hateful things about her online. Meyer later accused his ex of only wanting to have conversations when the cameras were rolling, and not focusing on their kids, but rather her image.

The former spouses started off the season at odds as Meyer struggled with his PTSD as they attempted to make their relationship work. Eventually, they decided to divorce.

ET spoke with both Bristol and Meyer separately this past fall.

“I think PTS affected the marriage, but it’s by far not a reason for divorce. It’s not an excuse to get a divorce,” Meyer told ET at the time. “I think if you look at her history you can probably see there was issues way before the marriage.”

In September Bristol opened up to ET, saying, "God gave me a platform and that is to serve others and if I can do that with this show, you know, letting people know they’re not alone in the same struggles across the nation... Life isn’t over after a divorce.”

