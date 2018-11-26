Levi Johnston's family is growing.

Bristol Palin's ex-fiance and the father of her 9-year-old son, Tripp, is expecting his fourth child, his wife, Sunny Johnston, announced over the weekend on Instagram. Sunny revealed the big news with a cute family photo of herself with Levi, Tripp, and their two kids together -- 6-year-old Breeze and 3-year-old Indy Rae -- all wearing matching flannel pajamas.

“We are excited to say a little present is on the way," Sunny wrote. "Baby Johnston #4 due in July!"

Levi, 26, and Sunny, 28, have been married since October 2012. Though Levi was once in an intense, years-long custody battle with Bristol over Tripp, the two are now on much better terms.

“Levi is a great dad,” Bristol told ET in 2016. “We have a great co-parenting relationship and Tripp loves him."

Bristol also went on to have more kids after her split from Johnston -- she shares two daughters, 2-year-old Sailor and 1-year-old Atlee, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. ET spoke with 28-year-old Bristol in September, when she talked about Tripp joining Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

"I felt like a complete pageant mom, like, 'Tripp, you better smile! You better practice!'" she admitted. "It was more nerve-racking having my son on the show than it would have ever been to have myself on it, because it was like, 'Smile! If you don't have a good attitude, you are going to regret this!'"

"I told him to try his best," she added. "I mean, he was 9 years old. He was one of the youngest on the show. ...I said, 'Tripp, have fun, make friends, learn some manners with girls, learn how to dance'... and that is what he did. He had such an amazing time, and they are memories that he will have forever."

