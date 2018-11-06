Bristol Palin and her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, were dealing with a scary scenario on Monday night’s Teen Mom OG.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Bristol is showing her sister, Piper, her new Texas home after she moved out from Dakota’s home. She then tells her that another one of Dakota’s properties was broken into the night before by a man who has stalked the Palin family ever since Sarah Palin’s Vice Presidential run in 2008. She noted that Dakota captured the culprit on video and added that the man has recently been on the run from the law.

"It’s super scary,” Bristol tells her sister.

Later in the episode, Bristol takes a self defence class to help calm her nerves, but the positives from that experience are washed away when she FaceTimes with an upset Dakota, who informs her that he has been dealing with U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and Secret Service to help find this man.

“I’m sorry that this is happening and I know that this guy has been a stalker of my family’s for 10 years, and I just feel awful that he broke into your home,” Bristol tells her ex.

"All this is is proof that I’m not crazy for thinking and wanting to be concerned for our kids’ safety,” Dakota begins shouting, which prompts Bristol to reply, "Nobody’s calling you crazy.”

Once again Bristol apologizes to Dakota for having to go through the “fear” she and her family have dealt with in the past.

"I’m not worried about my fear or your fear, Bristol, right now it’s not about me or you, it’s about our kids,” Dakota replies. "How many times have I tried to sit down with you, Bristol, and said, ‘Hey, we need to talk through scenarios, Bristols,’ how many times? And what do you say. ‘I just don’t want to think about it!’"

"I don’t want to think about it. I don’t want to think about it at all,” Bristol admits.

After some more back and forth, Bristol finally says, "I refuse to sit here and act like I don’t do anything about it. Do I want think about the situations? No, absolutely not. But do I take the precautions that I know how to do, absolutely.”

Unfortunately the call froze and when Bristol tries to call her ex back, he declines the call.

The former couple has had their fair share of ups and downs on Bristol’s first season on Teen Mom OG. Watch the clip below for more:

