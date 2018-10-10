While Bristol Palin's crumbling relationship with ex Dakota Meyer has been the focus of this season's Teen Mom OG, tensions between the exes are still flaring on social media.

Meyer took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam his ex's recounting of events regarding the paternity battle that commenced following the birth of their first daughter, Sailor, back in December 2015.

"Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement. We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior," Meyer wrote, alongside a photo of Sailor embracing him in a sweet hug.

"I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child," he continued. "I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co-parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity."

"I wasn’t invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter," Meyer claimed. "Can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth? She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born."

Dakota went on to state that Palin's claim that their daughter didn't have a dad is "laughable."

"What really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father," he concluded. "I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad."

Palin, 27, and Meyer, 30, were originally set to tie the knot in May 2015, but their big wedding was called off days before it was scheduled to take place.

Following the birth of their first daughter, the two managed to reconcile and then got married in June 2016. Palin -- who is also the mother of 9-year-old son Tripp from her previous relationship with Levi Johnston -- gave birth to her and Meyer's second child, Atlee, in May 2017.

Palin and Meyer announced they they'd split up and filed for divorce in February. Their divorce was finalized on Aug. 1.

Meyer recently spoke with ET about his relationship with his ex and his dedication to being a good dad.

Noting he will “absolutely not” be getting back together with Bristol, the former Marine opened up about their decision to split.

"I think we both realized that what matters the most is putting the kids in the best environment and that’s not going to be us together,” he explained.

For more from Dakota’s exclusive interview, check out the video below.

