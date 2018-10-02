Dakota Meyer isn't dating after his split from Bristol Palin. In fact, he says he probably won't get married again.

Only ET was with Meyer at his home in Texas, where he revealed why he's putting his love life on hold.

"I haven't started dating. I've been so busy running with kids that I don't have time to date," he matter-of-factly told ET, also revealing that marriage isn't something he sees in his future.

"No, no! No, because I have the only two women I need in my life, and that's Sailor and Atlee, and my focus will continue to be on what's in the best interest of them and [making sure] that they know that they have a father that loves them, that cherishes them, that supports them," Meyer said. "My focus is on that and it will continue to be on that."

Meyer welcomed his first daughter, Sailor, with Palin in December 2015, seven months after they broke off their wedding. The pair reconciled, married in June 2016, and welcomed their second baby girl together, Atlee, in May 2017. Meyer, a former Marine, and Palin announced their split less than a year later, in February 2018.

Fans will see the pair's relationship drama -- and Meyer's struggles with PTSD -- play out on this season of Teen Mom OG.

"It wasn't my choice. It wasn't something that I wanted to agree to, but like a lot of things in life, you just deal with the hand that you were dealt and follow," he told ET. "I'm gonna try to make the most out of it and try to seize on this opportunity to show other people what it's like behind the scenes and hopefully try to make a difference."

"I lived it every day," he added of his relationship with Palin. "I think every relationship has its ups and downs. I think that's a part of whether you're married or whether you're in friendship or in business, right? They all have their ups and downs, and I think it's just a normal part of life."

"I think that, you know, I'm going to still stay focused on trying to provide the best environment possible, focusing on [the kids] being happy, healthy and safe and knowing that they're loved by both parents," he continued. "I know how critical that is, having a mother and father involved in your life, and I'm going to continue to be the most involved father hopefully that you'll ever see."

See more from ET's interview with Meyer in the video below.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV.

