Bristol Palin is serious about letting people into her personal life.

The 27-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin is the newest cast member on Teen Mom OG, and she’s getting candid about her life with her now-ex husband, Dakota Meyer.

"If my life resonates with someone else, then I think God gave me a platform to do that,” Bristol tells her friends and family in a new trailer for Teen Mom OG.

Bristol also shares that Meyer, a United States Marine, has been struggling since returning home from Afghanistan. "My husband, Dakota, has been struggling with PTSD and it’s been hard on our marriage," she admits. "We don’t know how to co-exist together. I don’t want to raise my kids to think this is what a marriage looks like, you know.”

Later in the clip, she tells one friend, "I go to sleep at night knowing that I did give it my all.”

Palin and Meyer split in February after a year and a half of marriage. In August, Palin confirmed she was “freshly divorced.”

Meyer, 30, also opened up about the split on Instagram, saying of his ex, “She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best.”

He continued to hint at bad blood with Palin when asked about any advice for those going through a divorce.

"Take it one day at a time and focus on you," Meyer wrote. "You can try everything and give the person all you have and if they don't choose to see good in you it's out of your control. Know when enough is enough."

In 2008, Bristol was 18 when she welcomed her first child, Tripp, with her on-again, off-again boyfriend at the time, Levi Johnston. In 2015, Bristol welcomed her second child, Sailor, with Meyer. The two also have a 1-year-old daughter, Atlee.

Teen Mom OG returns Monday, Oct. 1 on MTV. Here's more of what to expect when Palin makes her debut on the reality series:

