Step aside Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, because there’s a celebrity joining the cast of Teen Mom OG.

Bristol Palin, 27, is making her debut on the MTV reality series this fall, replacing Farrah Abraham, and it turns out, her politician mom, Sarah Palin, will be a part of the series as well.

In the first trailer, which premiered Monday night during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Bristol sits down with Sarah, 54, to talk about joining the show.

"I was a teen mom,” she explains. “My life is not perfect at all."

“Amen,” Sarah replies.

In the clip, Bristol declares, "I wanna do what’s best for my kids."

Bristol Palin is joining the #TeenMomOG family ❣️ A new chapter begins Monday, October 1st on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/EGfn19Of5E — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) August 21, 2018

In 2008, Bristol was 18 when she welcomed her first child, Tripp, with her on-again, off-again boyfriend at the time, Levi Johnston. This was the same year her mother ran for vice president with Senator John McCain.

In 2015, Bristol welcomed her second child, Sailor, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. The two also have a 1-year-old daughter, Atlee.

As for the other Teen Mom OG stars, Farrah and Catelynn attended the VMAs on Monday night, and posed on the red carpet.

Teen Mom OG returns Monday, Oct. 1 on MTV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenelle Evans' Mother Admits She's 'So Worried' as Daughter Skips 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion

Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Locked In' to Her 'Teen Mom 2' Contract After Threatening to Leave Show

Sarah Palin's Daughter Bristol Is Joining 'Teen Mom OG'

Related Gallery