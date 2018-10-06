Bristol Palin gets candid about what led to her decision to divorce now ex-husband David Meyer.

In a sneak peek of Monday's Teen Mom OG episode, the 27-year-old reality star reveals she has never felt lonelier.

“We’re both unhappy,” Palin confesses in the clip. “I was a single mom for a long time, but being married, I’m more lonely now than I’ve ever been. And I know that he’s probably more lonely now than he’s ever been. I think that we don’t know how to coexist together at all.”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Marine explains that he knows his PTSD has been a big part of their disagreements.

“I mean, 99 percent of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe or justify it or not," Meyer says.

Palin, however, also admits that she began to separate herself and not be as supportive. "I fully take responsibility of becoming cold. And I am sorry," she shares. "I’m sorry that I’m that way. I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have a sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. … I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together."

Palin and Meyer split in February after a year and a half of marriage. In August, she confirmed that she was "freshly divorced." The two share daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1. Palin is also mom to 9-year-old son, Tripp, from her relationship with Levi Johnston.

ET was recently with Meyer at his home in Texas, where he revealed why he's not looking to start dating anytime soon and putting his love life on hold.

"I haven't started dating. I've been so busy running with kids that I don't have time to date," he matter-of-factly told ET, also revealing that marriage isn't something he sees in his future.

"No, because I have the only two women I need in my life, and that's Sailor and Atlee, and my focus will continue to be on what's in the best interest of them and [making sure] that they know that they have a father that loves them, that cherishes them, that supports them," Meyer said. "My focus is on that and it will continue to be on that."

Palin, on her end, also told ET last month that she "100 percent" felt like she rushed into marrying Meyer.

"I think that our marriage was something that was very fast, and he would agree too," she expressed. "There's a lot of things that we probably both wished that we would have done differently. I think there's a lot of things that we would advise our children to do different, absolutely."

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Bristol Palin's Ex Dakota Meyer Says He Won't Get Married Again (Exclusive)

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Have Blow Out Fight Over His PTSD on 'Teen Mom OG'

Bristol Palin Opens Up About Ex Dakota Meyer's PTSD: 'I Don't Know How to Handle It'

Related Gallery