It’s been a tense first season of Teen Mom OG for new cast members Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer. The former couple went through a difficult divorce on the show and have been at odds ever since as they attempted to co-parent their daughters, Sailor, 3, and Atlee,1.

They managed to remain very civil throughout the two reunion episodes of the MTV series, which aired on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. In a new Backstage Pass special episode, which aired on Monday night, the exes were forced together behind-the-scenes.

"She didn’t wear her hoops so I’m not getting my a** kicked today,” Dakota joked, before asking the crew, "She can’t sneak up behind me, can she?”

Bristol joined in with the jokes, but sincerely added, "I was honestly dreading this trip. You’ve been pretty nice."

At the end of the segment, the former spouses got candid with one another, before leaving the studios.

"I’m glad that we’re getting along. A fresh start, right?” Bristol said to Dakota, who agreed. "I was super nervous about having to see you."

“Why?” he asked.

"Because I don’t want to fight,” she replied.

"No, I think we’re good,” Dakota said.

"Me too, I’m glad. I’m happy that it went well,” added Bristol, who also has a 10-year-old son Tripp with Levi Johnston.

The two also seemed eager to continue their amicable attitude toward one another.

"I think we should just try to continue this in the best way we can,” Dakota said.

"Yeah, there’s no need to fight, right?” Bristol noted.

"There’s not. It’s all good,” Dakota added.

The two even shared a secret handshake to seal the deal.

ET spoke with Meyer last fall ahead of this season of Teen Mom OG premiering, where he said he has no plans to marry again. For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

