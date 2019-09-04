Amber Portwood is telling her side of the story -- well, as much of it as she can.

Teen Mom OG fans have been waiting all summer to hear from the 29-year-old reality star following an alleged incident between her and Andrew Glennon, her ex-boyfriend and father of her child. Amber was arrested on July 5th and charged with three felonies at the time.

At the time, Andrew claimed that Amber came at him and their 1-year-old son, James, with a machete. On Tuesday night’s part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion, Dr. Drew Pinsky traveled to Indiana to interview Amber about the season and the alleged incident. When a clip mentioned that Andrew had texted the authorities that his life was in danger, which is documented in a police affidavit, Amber called out her ex.

“A text message, by the way, I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete?" she said sarcastically. “I’m gonna tell you what, if someone’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f**king police and running out the door.”

When asked why Andrew would say those things, Amber replied, “There’s some narcissism here that I can’t comprehend at the moment.”

Dr. Drew asked for clarification, and Amber then claimed that her ex had already found a new woman. “If it takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana,” she said. “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person, very nice. She’s very sweet, very sweet person.”

She also claimed the machete incident “completely ripped my heart out."

As Dr. Drew tried asking for a play-by-play of the evening of the Fourth of July into the early morning hours of the next day, Amber hesitated due to her ongoing legal woes. After the alleged incident, Amber was charged with three felonies, including domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and another domestic battery that notes the defendant has a prior conviction. She was also served with a no-contact order.

During the reunion, Amber mostly avoided sharing details about the alleged incident, but insisted that the machete story was entirely false.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” Amber said, referring to her 17-month prison stint in 2012. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s**t from me since then. Haven’t gotten in trouble one time, but all of the sudden I’m running after my kid and him with a machete? You’re insane!”

The custody of the couple’s son, James, is currently unknown.

"[Andrew] keeps telling all the tabloids, ‘It’s up to her.’ Do you not understand what you’re doing right now?" Amber said.

After part two of the reunion aired, MTV noted in a text slide, “After this interview was recorded, Amber and Andrew’s legal teams began working towards a resolution. We look forward to hearing from Amber and Andrew in the near future.”

