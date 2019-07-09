Following Amber Portwood's arrest on charges of domestic battery on Friday, the Teen Mom OG star will soon be facing a custody battle as well.

Portwood's boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, is seeking custody of their 1-year-old son, James, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Glennon filed a petition for an emergency hearing regarding custody of their infant son in the Marion County Circuit Court in Indiana on Tuesday. It's unknown when a hearing or subsequent ruling on custody will occur.

The Teen Mom OG star was arrested by police in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, after officers were called to a residence in response to a disturbance.

"Just after 3:00 a.m., on July 5, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child," a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement obtained by People at the time.

"Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident," the statement continued.

Police have yet to release the name of the alleged victim, however the 28-year-old reality star has been in a relationship with Glennon, with whom she welcomed James in May 2018. She is also the parent of a 10-year-old daughter, Leah, from a previous relationship.

Portwood was reportedly released on bail when an unidentified woman paid her $2,000 bond on Saturday, the Marion County Jail said in a statement to Us Weekly.

ET has reached out to Portwood and Glennon for comment on the custody petition.

Portwood isn't the only cast member of the Teen Mom franchise to face legal troubles in recent weeks. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently regained custody of two of her three children after they were removed by Child Protective Services back in May.

Watch the video below for more on Evans' recent legal troubles.

