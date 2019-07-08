Days after regaining custody of two of her three children, Jenelle Evans is opening up about how she's feeling, and how well her relationship with husband David Eason is following his decision to allegedly execute the family's dog.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram story on Monday where she answered questions from fans, including how everything in her life has been since being reunited with her children -- 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley.

“Everything and everyone is doing great. We are super grateful and happy," she wrote. "Jace will live with us full time soon but not now."

As for her 9-year-old son, Jace, he remains in the custody of Evans' mom, Barbara, TMZ reported last week.

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The embattled parents temporarily lost custody of her children in May, ET learned, after Eason allegedly shot and killed the family's dog. Evans addressed the reports when a fan asked, "Was it a hard decision to stay with David after the dog incident?"

"Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much," Evans wrote. "He knows how upset it made me."

“Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger," Evans continued, revealing, "David has completed anger management as well."

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Following the French bulldog's death, Eason seemed to confirm his role on Instagram, alleging that the family pet nipped their daughter's face.

Meanwhile, as for her experiences, Evans claims that she will soon be telling her side of the story in a some sort of future project, although specifics were vague.

"I've been filming/documenting my experience through all of this," Evans wrote. "I will put it together and let you guys see how my life was completely turned upside down soon."

Soon after the shooting of the family's pet, which drew immediate controversy and anger from fans online, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Eason himself had previously been a part of Teen Mom 2 before MTV cut ties with him in 2018. Eason faced backlash after posting a number of homophobic and transphobic tweets when Twitter users pushed back against his endorsement of teachers carrying concealed weapons in schools.

Meanwhile, Evans has been at the center of a number of controversies herself, including a multitude of drug-related arrests over the years and an incident in July 2018, which was caught on tape, in which Evans pulled out a gun in a car while her son, Jace, was seated next to her.

Check out the video below for the latest news on the former reality star.

