Jenelle Evans is spending some time with her children.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share pics from her son Kaiser's fifth birthday party. Evans shares Kaiser with her ex, Nathan Griffith, while she and her husband, David Eason, have a 2-year-old, Ensley. The former Teen Mom 2 star also has a 9-year-old, Jace, with her ex Andrew Lewis, while Eason has a daughter named Maryssa from a previously relationship.

The celebration for Evans' middle child comes after she and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May. The judge's decision came after Eason allegedly shot and killed the family's dog, which he seemingly confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post, claiming that the dog bit or attempted to bite Ensley.

The party, it seems, was a hit, with Evans smiling as she held the birthday boy and posed with her daughter. The kids chowed down pizza and a Scooby-Doo-themed cake for the occasion while they spent time outside.

"Can’t believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you’re still my baby. 💓🎉 #MommasBoy #HappyBirthday," Evans captioned the shots.

Following the party, Kaiser's dad took to Twitter to explain how Evans ended up celebrating the milestone in person.

"My children will always come first regardless of my own personal feelings," Griffith wrote. "I will always want the best for my children. Happy Birthday Kaiser and I’m so glad you could spend it with FAMILY and friends! #WWJD #TeamGriffith #Lovemore #hateless"

Griffith also responded to several people on Twitter who were inquiring how Evans attended the party and Eason's behavior at the event.

"Ash and I were talking about Kaiser’s birthday and Ashley suggest that it would be nice to invite them," he revealed of his girlfriend. "I brought up the proposition to my lawyer and he said 'YES!' At the end of court the lawyers got together and agree to the idea."

"David constructed himself very fprofessional [sic]," he said of Eason in another response. "Honestly, this whole birthday party was simple but absolutely a wonderful experience."

"What is he going to do with 8 adults there and 10 children?" Griffith questioned of Eason, following a tweet that said Eason "should not be around children."

"Besides, I want to promote a path that brings positivity to everyone," Griffith added. "Vengeance is the the Lord’s, not mine."

Eason's alleged execution of the dog in April led to Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2 shortly thereafter. Evans' children were initially removed by Child Protective Services in May, before the judge made the "temporary decision" -- which removes Evans' legal custody rights -- later that month.

Following the judge's ruling, Evans opened up about being separated from her kids in a statement to The Hollywood Gossip.

"I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back," Evans said. "I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me."

