Jenelle Evans is opening up about losing custody of her three kids, and how it's impacting her troubled marriage to husband David Eason, who allegedly shot and killed the family's pet dog earlier this year.

"I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back," Evans said in a statement released to The Hollywood Gossip on Wednesday.

A source tells ET that on Tuesday in North Carolina, a judge made a "temporary decision," which removes Evans' legal custody rights over sons Kaiser, 4, and Jace, 9, as well as daughter Ensley, 2, the latter she shares with Eason.

According to ET's source, Jace and Ensley are currently in the custody of Evans' mom, Barbara.

In addition, Eason is still not allowed to see his daughter, Maryssa, from a previous marriage.

"I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand," the 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star continued in her statement. "I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me."

On May 14, an insider told ET that Evans' sons had been removed from her custody by Child Protective Services following a highly publicized incident in which Eason allegedly executed the family's dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

Soon after reports of the shooting surfaced, Eason seemingly confirmed his role in the shooting in a since-deleted Instagram post, making the claim that the dog bit or attempted to bite their young daughter.

Another source close to Evans claimed to ET earlier this month that she and Eason "are not currently speaking."

"She’s not forgiving him for this," the source said regarding the death of the family's beloved dog. "She is trying to figure out what is next for them. She feels like this has to be the final straw in their relationship."

However, in Evans' statement on Wednesday, she expressly stated that she would be standing by her husband's side amid their custody battle with Child Protective Services.

"I love being a mother and David and I will get through this," Evans stated. "We are staying strong and united."

Soon after the shooting of the family's pet, which drew immediate controversy and anger from fans online, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2.

Eason himself had previously been a part of Teen Mom 2 before MTV cut ties with him in 2018. Eason faced backlash after posting a number of homophobic and transphobic tweets when Twitter users pushed back against his endorsement of teachers carrying concealed weapons in schools.

Meanwhile, Evans has been at the center of a number of controversies herself, including a multitude of drug-related arrests over the years and an incident in July 2018, which was caught on tape, in which Evans pulled out a gun in a car while her son, Jace, was seated next to her.

Check out the video below for the latest news on the former Teen Mom 2 star.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenelle Evans Left in Tears During 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion After Confronted for Anti-Colin Kaepernick Posts

Jenelle Evans Says She's 'So Sick of This Drama' Amid Custody Battle With Child Protective Services

Jenelle Evans’ Sons Removed from Her Custody by Child Protective Services