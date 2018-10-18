Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Alleged Assault Call

Jenelle Evans was hospitalized over the weekend following a police incident at her North Carolina home.

Multiple outlets report that police officers in Columbus County responded to a 911 call regarding an alleged assault at the 26-year-old Teen Mom 2 star's home on Saturday around 10 p.m. An ambulance was reportedly initially requested for Evans, though it was later canceled and Evans was brought to the hospital via private car. No arrests were made and a police report was not filed.

Evans shares the home with her husband, David Eason, and their 1-year-old daughter, Ensley. The reality star has two other children, 9-year-old Jace, whom she shares with Andrew Lewis, and 4-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith.

The incident comes after Evans was embattled in controversy in April when she pulled out a gun in the car while her son, Jace, was with her.

In the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode in August, Evans discussed the incident, claiming she has had "PTSD" ever since. She also opened up about her initial denial of the incident when she accused her son of lying.

"I was really desperate at the time. And when he said, ‘Oh yeah, Mommy pulled out a gun.’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t. Why did you say that?’ Because I don’t want to get arrested for something stupid,” she explained, before adding she “definitely” explained her reasoning to Jace after the fact. "I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want the police thinking the wrong thing if they hear you say that.'"

Prior to the gun incident, Evans and Eason made headlines when the latter allegedly tweeted a series of homophobic remarks in February. He was later fired from Teen Mom 2 due to the tweets.

During the reunion episode, Evans defended her husband saying that "he just doesn't want his kids to grow up that way."

"Just like if you don’t want your kid to grow up and be a doctor," she reasoned. "‘I don’t want you to be a doctor. I want you to be in the military.’ Well, some dads are just like that.”

Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, has previously expressed concern for her daughter, claiming that Eason has anger issues. Watch the video below for more of what she had to say:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Hospital Pics of Son Kaiser After Procedure

Jenelle Evans Says She Has PTSD Since Pulling a Gun Out During Road Rage Incident

Jenelle Evans' Mother Admits She's 'So Worried' as Daughter Skips 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion

Related Gallery