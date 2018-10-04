Teen Mom 2 star Jennelle Evans's son, Kaiser, had to undergo surgery recently, and the reality star shared photos from his hospital stay.

"My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests... Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little," Evans wrote in the caption for a series of photos showing her son pre and post-op.

Adenoids are small glands similar to tonsils that are commonly removed when they impair breathing through the nose, chronic infections, or recurring earaches.

"Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks! 😢💞," Evans concluded.

Evans shares Kaiser with her ex, Nathan Griffith, as well as an older son, Jace with her ex, Andrew Lewis. She also has a daughter, Ensley, with her current husband David Eason.

Earlier this year, Evans was embroiled in controversy after pulling out a gun during a road rage incident with Jace in the car and accused him of lying about the incident.

The 26-year-old spoke with Dr. Drew Pinksy during the Teen Mom 2 reunion in August, explaining, "I was really desperate at the time. And when he said, ‘Oh yeah, Mommy pulled out a gun.’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t. Why did you say that?’ Because I don’t want to get arrested for something stupid."

She added, "I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want the police thinking the wrong thing if they hear you say that.'"

