Jenelle Evans was not expecting to be confronted during her Teen Mom 2 reunion.

The reality star sat down with Nessa Diab to talk about the MTV show when things turned to the host's boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick, and the rude remarks Evans had posted about him.

During the reunion special, Nessa took a moment to call out Evans, saying, "You posted hateful comments on social about my family. My man, Colin Kaepernick." After being shown the Facebook posts that featured the negative comments against the football player, Evans denied writing the posts.

Flabbergasted by being called out, Nessa explained that "my man uses his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country, specifically, police brutality against black people. Men, women and children are dying, wrongfully dying."

"And people who are doing this are not being held accountable. That is the issue. It has nothing to do with military men, military women, OK? Because they fought for our constitution to peacefully protest, all of us," she continued. "I would have appreciated if you had contacted me. I would’ve been more than happy, Jenelle, to have a healthy conversation."

Evans, however, began to tear up and accused Nessa of turning the focus away from Teen Mom and attacking her. She then stormed off the stage.

After Nike revealed the athlete's "Just Do It" campaign, Evans took to Facebook in September 2018 to condemn Kaepernick's National Anthem protest.

"'Let's choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL for our promos.' 'Let's add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will love it.' 'Lets choose the man that kneels at our flag' YOU’RE WRONG," Evans posted. "I will not be buying Nike anymore."

She also posted the comment, "Donald J. Trump unemployment rate is so low, even Colin Kaepernick found a job! MERICA!"

Evans has recently been embroiled in a slew of controversy after her husband seemingly shot and killed their dog. Last week, two of Evans' children were removed from their home by Child Protective Services and she was also fired from the MTV series.

Hear more in the video below.

