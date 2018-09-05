Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial is here!

Following the controversial announcement that the 30-year-old NFL free agent would team with the sports brand earlier this week, the company has released a two-minute commercial featuring the athlete.

The uplifting ad includes people of all types -- disabled and able-bodied; girls and guys; kids and adults -- trying to accomplish something. Though they don't always succeed, they always keep trying.

"If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good. Stay that way," Kaepernick says in a voiceover. "Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult. It's a compliment."

The ad continues with specific ways to dream big.

"Don't try to be the fastest runner in your school or the fastest in the world. Be the fastest ever," Kaepernick declares. "Don't picture yourself wearing OBJ's jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours. Don't settle for homecoming queen or linebacker. Do both. Lose 120 pounds and become an iron man, after beating a brain tumor. Don't believe you have to be like anybody to be somebody. "

The Nike commercial also features clips of famous athletes doing their thing.

First it's Alphonso Davies, a teenage refugee from Liberia, who plays soccer for Canada. "If you're born a refugee, don't let it stop you from playing soccer for the national team -- at age 16," Kaepernick says.

"Don't become the best basketball player on the planet. Be bigger than basketball," the footballer player says alongside video of LeBron James opening his I Promise School school in Ohio.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoItpic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

The ad flashes to Kaepernick, who declares, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything." The statement references the fact that Kaepernick hasn't been signed by an NFL team since 2016 when he was one of the first NFL players to kneel during the national anthem as a way of protesting police brutality and racial injustice in America.

"When they talk about the greatest team in the history of the sport, make sure it's your team," Kaepernick says of the U.S. National Soccer Team.

Shaquem Griffin, an NFL player with one hand, is featured next. "If you have only one hand, don't just watch football, play it. At the highest level," Kaepernick says.

"And if you're a girl from Compton, don't just become a tennis player. Dream of being the greatest athlete ever," Kaepernick says of Serena Williams. "Yeah, that's more like it."

The ad ends with Kaepernick telling viewers, "So don't ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they're crazy enough."

When news of Kaepernick's new gig broke on Monday, there were strong reactions from both sides. Musician John Rich was against the ad, while the NFL and celebrities including Kobe Bryant, Common and LeBron James came out in support.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

The NFL has released a statement on social justice, saying the issues that Colin Kaepernick and others have raised deserve attention and action. pic.twitter.com/QfmEUkXdjT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2018

The new @Nike ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick is beautiful, powerful and inspiring. I love it. https://t.co/fIo8lFBFpZpic.twitter.com/tyBZFvXhS3 — COMMON (@common) September 3, 2018

🗣🗣🗣🗣Just.Do.It ✊🏾 @kaepernick7 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 3, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

