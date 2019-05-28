Jenelle Evans Temporarily Loses Custody of Her 3 Children

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has temporarily lost custody of her three children, ET has learned.

A source tells ET that a judge made the "temporary decision" in North Carolina on Tuesday, which removes her legal custody rights over sons Kaiser, 4, and Jace, 9, and 2-year-old daughter Ensley, the latter she shares with husband David Eason.



In addition, Eason is still not allowed to see his daughter, Maryssa, from a previous marriage. According to ET's source, Jace and Ensley are currently in the custody of Evans' mom, Barbara.

A rep for Evans tells ET, "At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from the court. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions."

Evans and Eason are due back in court on June 4.

On May 14, an insider told ET that Evans' sons had been removed from her custody by Child Protective Services after Eason allegedly shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

Soon after the dog was killed, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2. A spokesperson from MTV told ET that filming with Evans ended on April 6.

Eason seemingly confirmed that he'd killed their dog by sharing a since-deleted video showing the animal appearing to be aggressive with Ensley.

"I don't give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don't put up with that s**t at all," Eason wrote alongside the clip. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my life's mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me."

