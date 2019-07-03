Jenelle Evans is getting her kids back.

The Teen Mom 2 star sent out a celebratory tweet on Wednesday after regaining custody of her children -- 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley -- who will be reunited with her this week, according to multiple reports.

As for her 9-year-old son, Jace, Evans' mom, Barbara, still has custody of him, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Evans, along with husband David Eason, temporarily lost custody of her children in May, ET learned, after Eason allegedly shot and killed the family's dog. Eason seemed to confirm this in a later-deleted Instagram post, where he claimed the dog attempted to bite Ensley.

"Crying in tears of joy," Evans shared on social media after the judge made the decision.

Crying in tears of joy. 😭😭😭 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 3, 2019

Before regaining custody, the 27-year-old reality star took to Instagram last weekend to share pictures from her son, Kaiser's, birthday party.

"Can’t believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you’re still my baby. 💓🎉 #MommasBoy #HappyBirthday," Evans captioned the shots.

