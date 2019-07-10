Amber Portwood has been charged with three felonies after her arrest on July 5, when she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

The alleged incident is described in a police affidavit obtained by ET on Wednesday from the Marion County Superior Court in Indiana, which states that at one point, Glennon claims the 29-year-old Teen Mom star came after him with a machete.

According to the court documents, Glennon sent a text to a patrol officer at 2:14 a.m. on July 5 stating that he needed help and that his as well as their 1-year-old son, James', life was in danger. After an officer was dispatched to the scene, Glennon stated that he and Portwood got into a verbal altercation before it escalated and she allegedly struck him with her shoe on the right side of his neck while he was holding James, but James was unharmed. Glennon also alleged that Portwood had struck him several times in the past, and had threatened him "countless" other times with physical violence.

According to the documents, Portwood told the officer that she did hit Glennon with her shoe, but that it was on the shoulder and that she "barely hit" him.

But in a later interview with the Department of Child Services, according to court documents, Glennon stated that Portwood also at one point during the incident, threatened to kill herself, and also picked up a machete toward him and James. Glennon stated that after he locked him and their son in an office, Portwood allegedly hit the door with the machete and kicked the door and broke the handle, which is when he called police for help.

The court documents state that Portwood has the machete as a means of protection as she is unable to possess a firearm, and that Glennon stated that she took ownership of a machete after hearing a gunshot in the neighborhood and keeps it on the side of her bed.

Portwood has now been charged with three felonies, including domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and another domestic battery that notes the defendant has a prior conviction. She was also served with a no-contact order issued on Wednesday.

Glennon is now seeking custody of James, filing a petition for an emergency hearing regarding custody of their son in the Marion County Circuit Court in Indiana on Tuesday. It's unknown when a hearing or subsequent ruling on custody will occur.

Portwood also has a 10-year-old daughter, Leah, with her ex, Gary Shirley.

Meanwhile, Portwood isn't the only cast member of the Teen Mom franchise to face legal troubles in recent weeks. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently regained custody of two of her three children after they were removed by Child Protective Services back in May.

Watch the video below for more on Evans' recent legal troubles.

